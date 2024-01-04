Which NFL team has the most Pro Bowl 2024 selections?

The Pro Bowl 2024 selections are out, and NFL Twitter is in a frenzy as usual. The NFL has selected the players representing both conferences in the February Pro Bowl games, and some teams have significantly more Pro Bowlers than others.

However, the San Francisco 49ers have the most Pro Bowl selections in 2024 with nine. The 49ers' Pro Bowlers are a mixture of seasoned veterans and younger professionals. There's future Hall of Famer Trent Williams with his 11th Pro Bowl selection, and there's Brock Purdy and Charvarius Ward with their first. It's a testament to how excellent the 49ers have been in 2023.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Commanders replace Sam Howell next year? Fire up our NFL Mock Draft Simulator to find out

How have the 49ers Pro Bowl stars fared in the 2023 NFL season

To make the NFL Pro Bowl roster, you must be one of your position's best players. According to the 2024 list, the 49ers have nine on their roster.

Here's how each of them has performed in 2023 and the number of their Pro Bowl nods:

1. Nick Bosa, Defensive end - 4

Nick Bosa is a defensive superstar and one of the best players on the 49ers’ roster. The OSU alum gas racked up a stat line of 52 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in 16 games this season. Bosa has more than earned his fourth Pro Bowl nod in five years.

2. Javon Hargrave, Defensive tackle - 2

Like Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave is a major part of the 49ers defense. The SC State alum is fearless and relentlessly hunts down whoever is on the ball. Hargrave has a stat line of 44 tackles and seven sacks from DT this season.

3. Kyle Juszczyk, Fullback - 8

Kyle Juszczyk's Pro Bowl nod makes him the fullback with the most Pro Bowl appearances in NFL history. This is his eighth in eleven years, and it's becoming nearly impossible to mention Juszczyk among the greatest fullbacks of all time. Juszczyk has been his typical versatile self this season, contributing across the board to the team's quest for a Super Bowl.

4. George Kittle, Tight end - 5

George Kittle is fresh off earning the third 1,000-plus receiving yards season of his career, and he achieved that with a game to spare.

Expand Tweet

5. Brock Purdy, Quarterback - 1

Has there been any "Mr. Irrelevant" with a glow-up like Brock Purdy? That's right, we think not. The San Francisco 49ers superstar had earned the first Pro Bowl of his young career, and he's set to be a starter in the stacked NFC Conference.

Purdy set the franchise record for passing yards in a season (4,280), and his 9.6 yards per attempt is the highest by any signal-caller with 400 or more passing attempts in a season. The Iowa State alum deserves his first Pro Bowl nod.

6. Christian McCaffrey, Running back - 3

The best running back in the NFL made his third Pro Bowl nod. There are no surprises here, as "Run CMC" is easily the most versatile running back in the NFL. McCaffrey has amassed well over 1,400 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023.

7. Fred Warner, Linebacker - 3

San Francisco star linebacker Fred Warner is as durable as they come. The BYU alum has never missed a game in his six-year NFL career, and this third Pro Bowl is a testament to his availability and undeniable ability. Warner has racked up a career-high 132 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles in 16 games this season.

8. Charvarius Ward, Cornerback - 1

Charvarius Ward leads the NFL with 23 pass breakups and has a career-high five interceptions in his sixth season. Ward is well deserving of his debut Pro Bowl nod.

9. Trent Williams, Left tackle - 11

With his latest nod, Trent Williams has become the eighth offensive lineman in NFL history with at least 11 selections. The veteran offensive lineman is on his way to the Hall of Fame.

Jahmyr Gibbs or Tony Pollard? Fire up our Start/Sit Optimizer for Week 17 Projections