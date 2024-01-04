2024 Pro Bowl voting: How many Cowboys stars have been selected?

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the best teams this season, having compiled an 11-5 record before their Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders. They’ve had massive victories, including their Week 14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and the Week 17 triumph against the Detroit Lions.

A victory over Washington will give them the National Football Conference’s second seed and the NFC East division title. They are coming into that game, ranking sixth in total yards (367.3) and tied for third in points (29.4) per game.

Their defense also deserves commendation, giving up the fifth-fewest passing yards (190.9) and points (19.1) per game.

The stellar play of their leaders on both units led to their excellent position coming into the playoffs. Likewise, special teams have also been a big help every week. While their achievements are a team effort, the exceptional production of their leaders is worthy of recognition.

Cowboys have second-most Pro Bowl selections among NFC teams

Thirteen of the 16 NFC teams filled the 44 Pro Bowl spots. The San Francisco 49ers lead the way with nine selections, while the Cowboys are second with seven. The Philadelphia Eagles (six), Detroit Lions (five), and Los Angeles Rams (four) complete the top five.

The Seattle Seahawks have three, while the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings have two. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, and New Orleans Saints have one each.

Here are Dallas’ finest players who will represent the team in the 2024 Pro Bowl.

1. Dak Prescott

Quarterback Dak Prescott

The longest-tenured starting quarterback in the NFL was limited to 12 games last season due to a thumb injury. However, he threw a career-high 15 interceptions despite playing fewer matches. The Cowboys signal-caller has turned things around in 2023, starting with committing fewer turnovers.

Prescott has eight interceptions coming into Week 18. His touchdown passes (23 to 32) and passing yards (4,237) increased year-to-year. Despite playing more games, he also improved his completion percentage (66.2 to 68.4).

2. CeeDee Lamb

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

The former Oklahoma standout established Dallas Cowboys franchise records in receptions (122) and receiving yards (1671). He is also second in the league in yards to Tyreek Hill and third in yards after the catch (638) behind Hill and Rashee Rice.

Aside from his career-high 227 yards against the Lions, he had at least 100 yards in seven other games. Lamb entered the record books as the first player in NFL history to have at least ten catches and 150 yards in three consecutive games.

3. Zack Martin

Guard Zack Martin

The guard from Notre Dame has been invited to his ninth Pro Bowl, missing the distinction only once (2020) during his ten-season career. Martin also has eight All-Pro selections. In 2023, he only had one holding penalty through the Cowboys’ first 16 games.

4. Micah Parsons

Outside linebacker Micah Parsons

Parsons has three seasons with at least 13 sacks to start his career. That stat alone makes this Cowboys outside linebacker worthy of a Pro Bowl selection. More importantly, he is the emotional leader of an elite defensive unit, even if he is one of the younger players.

The former Penn State standout earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in Week 2, tallying four tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble against the New York Jets. He has 13 sacks and 59 total tackles coming into Week 18.

5. DaRon Bland

Cornerback DaRon Bland

The Cowboys looked doomed after Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending ACL tear during one-on-one practice deals. However, Bland filled in for him in the best way possible.

He was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November after setting an NFL record of five interception touchdowns in a season. Bland has eight total picks, 51 solo tackles, and 14 passes defended this season.

6. Bryan Anger

Punter Bryan Anger

He became one of the league’s best punters since he joined the Cowboys in 2021. Since then, he has been a Second-Team All-Pro member and a two-time Pro Bowler, including this season. Anger leads all NFC punters in average yards per attempt (51.4) and is the league’s best in net yards per punt (44.9).

7. Brandon Aubrey

Placekicker Brandon Aubrey

Years ago, Aubrey was working as a software engineer. After his wife quipped that he could replace the kicker they saw muff a field goal, he tried being a placekicker. The Cowboys signed him last July, and he never looked back.

He converted all his 35 field goal attempts and missed only three extra points (44 of 47) through Week 17. Aubrey also became the first player in NFL history to make two field goals of at least 59 yards in the same game.