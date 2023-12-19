The Bears are on the clock!

Presenting our mock draft version 1.0 with three games remaining in the season and much of the draft order still to be decided! This mock draft entails 19 selections, or every team in the league with a record of .500 or worse. All the teams with losing records are in their expected order, while preference was given to teams with a 7-7 record presently not atop their division. So let’s get to it!

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Where Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brock Bowers land

Caleb Williams at UCLA v USC

#1 overall - Chicago Bears (Carolina): Caleb Williams/QB/USC

Trading the first pick of the draft last April could turn into a franchise-changing move for Chicago. Justin Fields has shown flashes the past three seasons, yet Caleb Williams is a dynamic quarterback in the huddle, on the field and in the locker room with the ability to lead a franchise.

#2 overall - New England Patriots: Drake Maye/QB/North Carolina

Ironically, Maye is the type of passer that fits Bill Belichick, who won’t be coaching the team next season. He’s a big pocket passer with solid mobility and Tom Brady-like traits.

#3 overall - Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr/WR/Ohio State

They drafted the offensive tackle Kyler Murray wanted in 2023, now they get their quarterback a fantastic receiver.

#4 overall - Washington Commanders: Olumuyiwa Fashanu/T/Penn State

The looming decision on Charles Leno will be a determining factor with this pick. The 10-year veteran, who has played well this season but is 32 years old, is due more than $15 million in 2024. Does Leno retire? Will the Commanders restructure his contract. In any event, Fashanu is a big upgrade at left tackle.

#5 overall - Chicago Bears: Dallas Turner/OLB/Alabama

Offensive tackle Joe Alt makes a lot of sense here, but Braxton Jones continues to play impressive and improving football at left tackle. Turner fills the need as an edge rusher and offers a lot more to the Chicago defense.

#6 overall - NY Jets: Joe Alt/OT/Notre Dame

The argument can be made the Jets need three new starting offensive linemen, which was the same argument before the 2023 draft. The team must decide on Mekhi Becton (more on that later this week) who is slated for free agency. Even in a worst-case scenario, Alt can line up at left or right tackle.

#7 overall - NY Giants: Kool-Aid McKinstry/CB/Alabama

The Giants have bigger needs on offense, yet another shutdown corner to pair with Deonte Banks would improve the other side of the ball.

Brock Bowers at Ole Miss v Georgia

#8 overall - LA Chargers: Brock Bowers/TE/Georgia

Bowers is one of the best players in this draft and will immediately become a favorite target of Justin Herbert.

#9 overall - Tennessee Titans: Jer'Zhan Newton/DT/Illinois

Offense, specifically offensive tackle and receiver, is a bigger need, yet Newton is rated much higher than any player at either of those positions.

#10 overall - Atlanta Falcons: Jayden Daniels/QB/LSU

Desmond Ridder is not the answer, and Daniels’ game has been on an upswing the past two seasons.

Sportskeeda 1.0 2024 NFL Mock Draft

First-round draft, courtesy of our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator.

#11 overall - Green Bay Packers: Malik Nabers/WR/LSU

The Packers have selected a number of receivers the past two seasons, yet they lack a dominant No. 1 wideout. Enter Nabers.

#12 overall - Las Vegas Raiders: Tyler Guyton/T/Oklahoma

This pick could go a number of ways, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy if Harbaugh ends up in Vegas or Jer'Zhan Newton should the defensive tackle fall. Still, the Raiders need an offensive tackle, as do so many other teams, Guyton is loved in many areas of the scouting community and the big blocker is expected to test off the charts.

#13 overall - New Orleans Saints: Chop Robinson/Edge/Penn State

Robinson could ultimately be a top-10 pick, but for now the Saints get a top prospect that fills a need.

#14 overall - Seattle Seahawks: Jared Verse/Edge/Florida State

Quarterback could be the pick here, but edge rusher is a priority, as 2023 second-round selection Derick Hall has been a disappointment.

#15 overall - Denver Broncos: Rome Odunze/WR/Washington

The Broncos have an out in their contract with Courtland Sutton. I have personal doubts about Odunze being a first-round talent, yet he’s had a sensational season.

#16 overall - Pittsburgh Steelers: Nate Wiggins/CB/Clemson

Patrick Peterson, one of the Steelers starting corners, is 33 years old. There are a few who believe Wiggins is CB1 in this draft.

#17 overall - Minnesota Vikings: J.J. McCarthy/QB/Michigan

The Vikings will have to move away from Kirk Cousins sooner rather than later.

#18 overall - Tampa Bay Bucs: Laiatu Latu/Edge/UCLA

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was a surprise first-round pick in 2021 and has been a bit of a bust. Latu is a superior player with outstanding film, but will he pass medicals in the lead-up to the draft?

#19 overall - LA Rams: Taliese Fuaga/OT/Oregon State

Expect Fuaga to move up boards over the next three months. He’s a powerful but athletic right tackle with scheme versatility.