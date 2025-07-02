2025 Fantasy Football DB rankings for IDP leagues: Budda Baker reigns supreme

The 2025 fantasy football season is right around the corner as drafts will begin taking place in the coming weeks. Managers should start their preparations for this year, including analyzing positional rankings across all positions. This includes the defensive players in all leagues that are using IDP formats.

The biggest difference in IDP leagues as compared to standard formats is that managers get the opportunity to start individual defenders, as opposed to an entire NFL team's defense. This allows them to be approached in the same way as offensive players during the course of fantasy football drafts.

The best IDP options often provide consistent tackles while also having the upside of contributing to other statistical areas. This concept makes safeties valuable assets and makes them much better options than cornerbacks when filling out defensive back spots on a fantasy roster.

Budda Baker is an excellent example of this philosophy and why he is a top-ranked defensive back in the IDP rankings for the 2025 fantasy football season. He has finished six of the past seven seasons as the DB10 or better and has also been the highest-scoring overall defender three times during this impressive stretch. Last season was one of them, so it makes sense why he takes the top spot in this year's rankings.

Other dynamic safeties locked into clear spots inside the top ten include Kyle Hamilton and Derwin James Jr. Like Baker, they are capable of filling up the stat sheet in various categories, which both improves their upside and also gives them a safer floor than most other options.

Two rookies are featured in the DB rankings for the 2025 fantasy football season, with Nick Emmanwori and Malaki Starks being two players to keep an eye on. Rookies are always a gamble, but they can also pay off in a big way. Here's where they and the rest of the defensive backs land in the 2025 rankings.

DB rankings for IDP leagues in 2025 fantasy football

DB rankings - GETTY

Budda Baker Kyle Hamilton Brian Branch Derwin James Jr. Jessie Bates III Xavier Mckinney Antoine Winfield Jr. Cam Bynum Julian Love Kyle Dugger Kevin Byard III Grant Delpit Nick Cross Jaquan Brisker Joshua Metellus Jeremy Chinn Talanoa Hufanga Tyler Nubin Minkah Fitzpatrick CJ Gardner-Johnson Brandon Jones Reed Blankenship Jevon Holland DeShon Elliott Donovan Wilson Jalen Pitre Justin Reid Kam Curl Taylor Rapp Jalen Thompson Tre'von Moehrig Harrison Smith Paulson Adebo Kerby Joseph Devon Witherspoon Tyrann Mathieu Malaki Starks Amani Hooker Nick Emmanwori Jordan Battle

