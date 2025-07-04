2025 Fantasy Football DL rankings for IDP leagues: High expectations for rookie Abdul Carter

  • home icon
By Adam Hulse
Modified Jul 04, 2025 14:21 GMT
2025 fantasy football DL rankings

The 2025 fantasy football season is starting to ramp up during the NFL offseason. Training camps will soon open for all teams as fantasy managers continue to prepare for their drafts. Ananlyzing the values and outlook of all avaibale players is important in determining who to target during the draft.

For those playing in IDP leagues, additional research will be required during draft preparations. Unlike traditional leagues that allow managers to use an enitre NF team's defensive unit, this format requires individual defenders in starting lineups each week.

Defensive lineman can be tricky when assessing fantasy football value because most of them rely heavily on sacks for their weekly output. Most players in this position don't accumulate a ton of tackles, so the best strategy is usually targeting those options who can generate sacks on a consistent basis.

Maxx Crosby top the DL rankings for 2025 fantasy football drafts. He has been consistently reliable as an edge rusher and led the entire NFL in total pressures last year. This gives him more opportunities to score fantasy points, but he is closely followed by the elite trio of Micah Parsons, TJ Watt, and Myles Garrett.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One player to keep a close eye on this year is Aidan Hutchinson as he returns from a devstating season-ending injury in his most recent campaign. He has already demonstrated the upside to potnetially finish as the DL1, but his injury does add more risk than he would usually have.

Another intersting option for the 2025 fantasy football season is rookie Abdul Carter, who enters his first year with massive expectations. All rookies carry significant risk due to the unknowns of their general outlook, but it's rare for one in this position to have as much upside as Carter. He cracks the top ten defensive lineman for this year's pre-draft rankings, so here's where he and the rest of the field currently land.

DL rankings for 2025 fantasy football

  1. Maxx Crosby
  2. Micah Parsons
  3. TJ Watt
  4. Myles Garrett
  5. Aidan Hutchinson
  6. Nick Bosa
  7. Trey Hendrickson
  8. Will Anderson Jr.
  9. Abdul Carter
  10. Khalil Mack
  11. Josh Hines-Allen
  12. Brian Burns
  13. Danielle Hunter
  14. Jared Verse
  15. Nik Bonitto
  16. Alex Highsmith
  17. Andrew Van Ginkel
  18. Travon Walker
  19. Greg Rousseau
  20. Montez Sweat
  21. Jonathan Greenard
  22. Nolan Smith Jr.
  23. George Karlaftis III
  24. Josh Sweat
  25. DeForest Buckner
  26. Harold Landry III
  27. Laiatu Latu
  28. Chris Jones
  29. Jonathan Cooper
  30. Dexter Lawrence II
  31. Jermaine Johnson
  32. Tuli Tuipulotu
  33. Joey Bosa
  34. Will McDonald IV
  35. Boye Mafe
  36. Carl Granderson
  37. Jalen Carter
  38. Byron Young
  39. Jeffery Simmons
  40. James Pearce Jr.
Edited by Adam Hulse
