  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 2025 Fantasy Football LB rankings for IDP leagues: Zack Baun takes over as top-ranked option

2025 Fantasy Football LB rankings for IDP leagues: Zack Baun takes over as top-ranked option

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jul 02, 2025 15:43 GMT
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
2025 fantasy football LB rankings

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching as all leagues will begin their drafts in the coming weeks. It's always important to have specific strategies for each position, incluidng on defense. Many leagues use a DST format, giving managers a full NFL team's defensive unit, but IDP leagues have been increasing in popularity in recent years.

Ad

In IDP formats, managers get the opportunity to draft individual defenders, much like they already do for their offensive players. Linebackers are arguably the most valuable defensive position for fantasy football, due to their match accumulation of recording tackles, and in turn, fantasy points.This gives them a much safer weekly floor than defenders in other positions that rely more on volatile statistics.

Roquan Smith has been among the most reliable linebackers in IDP fantasy football and has often been ranked as the top overall defensive player to traget in drafts. This year sees a new top-ranked defender in Zack Baun following his impressive season in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He incredibly elevated himself from being an irrelevant fantasy player to the LB1 overall.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Other staples in the top-ten of the linebacker rankings include Fred Warner and Bobby Wagner, who have consistently performed among the best players in their positions for their entire careers. Wagner was a bit risky last year after switching teams to the Washington Commanders, but he prved the doubters wrong by finishing as the LB20 or better for the tenth consecutive season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Carson Schwesinger is another interesting name to keep an eye on this year. He is the only rookie to crack the top 40 in the linebacker rankings as he's expected to serve in a key role for the Cleveland Browns' defense. Here's where he and the rest of the top linebackers fall in the IDP rankings for the 2025 fantasy football season.

Ad

LB rankings for IDP leagues in 2025 fantasy football

2025 LB rankings
2025 LB rankings
  1. Zack Baun
  2. Roquan Smith
  3. Zaire Franklin
  4. Fred Warner
  5. Bobby Wagner
  6. Ernest Jones IV
  7. Terrel Bernard
  8. Logan Wilson
  9. Alex Singleton
  10. TJ Edwards
  11. Kaden Elliss
  12. Foyesade Oluokun
  13. Robert Spillane
  14. Nick Bolton
  15. Quay Walker
  16. Lavonte David
  17. Daiyan Henley
  18. Jordyn Brooks
  19. Bobby Okereke
  20. Quincy Williams
  21. Frankie Luvu
  22. Azeez Al-Shaair
  23. Demario Davis
  24. Alex Anzalone
  25. Blake Cashman
  26. Josey Jewell
  27. Patrick Queen
  28. EJ Speed
  29. Devin Lloyd
  30. Jamien Sherwood
  31. Tremaine Edmunds
  32. Jack Campbell
  33. Carson Schwesinger
  34. Germaine Pratt
  35. Tyrel Dodson
  36. Jordan Hicks
  37. Dre Greenlaw
  38. Harold Landry III
  39. Devin White
  40. Kenneth Murray Jr.
About the author
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title

Quick Links

Edited by Adam Hulse
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications