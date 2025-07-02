2025 Fantasy Football LB rankings for IDP leagues: Zack Baun takes over as top-ranked option

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching as all leagues will begin their drafts in the coming weeks. It's always important to have specific strategies for each position, incluidng on defense. Many leagues use a DST format, giving managers a full NFL team's defensive unit, but IDP leagues have been increasing in popularity in recent years.

In IDP formats, managers get the opportunity to draft individual defenders, much like they already do for their offensive players. Linebackers are arguably the most valuable defensive position for fantasy football, due to their match accumulation of recording tackles, and in turn, fantasy points.This gives them a much safer weekly floor than defenders in other positions that rely more on volatile statistics.

Roquan Smith has been among the most reliable linebackers in IDP fantasy football and has often been ranked as the top overall defensive player to traget in drafts. This year sees a new top-ranked defender in Zack Baun following his impressive season in his first year with the Philadelphia Eagles. He incredibly elevated himself from being an irrelevant fantasy player to the LB1 overall.

Other staples in the top-ten of the linebacker rankings include Fred Warner and Bobby Wagner, who have consistently performed among the best players in their positions for their entire careers. Wagner was a bit risky last year after switching teams to the Washington Commanders, but he prved the doubters wrong by finishing as the LB20 or better for the tenth consecutive season.

Carson Schwesinger is another interesting name to keep an eye on this year. He is the only rookie to crack the top 40 in the linebacker rankings as he's expected to serve in a key role for the Cleveland Browns' defense. Here's where he and the rest of the top linebackers fall in the IDP rankings for the 2025 fantasy football season.

LB rankings for IDP leagues in 2025 fantasy football

2025 LB rankings

Zack Baun Roquan Smith Zaire Franklin Fred Warner Bobby Wagner Ernest Jones IV Terrel Bernard Logan Wilson Alex Singleton TJ Edwards Kaden Elliss Foyesade Oluokun Robert Spillane Nick Bolton Quay Walker Lavonte David Daiyan Henley Jordyn Brooks Bobby Okereke Quincy Williams Frankie Luvu Azeez Al-Shaair Demario Davis Alex Anzalone Blake Cashman Josey Jewell Patrick Queen EJ Speed Devin Lloyd Jamien Sherwood Tremaine Edmunds Jack Campbell Carson Schwesinger Germaine Pratt Tyrel Dodson Jordan Hicks Dre Greenlaw Harold Landry III Devin White Kenneth Murray Jr.

