2025 Fantasy Football mock draft 12-team PPR: Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey stack league-winner upside

Managers should always be as prepared as possible for fantasy football drafts in order to give themselves the best change at winning a championhsip. Participating in mock drafts in one of the most useful ways to come up with a draft strategy based on pick number. Here's an example of one for the 2025 season from the last pick in a 12-team PPR league.

Ad

Fantasy Football mock draft with 12th pick

Mock Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Round 1, Pick 12: Nico Collins, Texans WR

Ad

Trending

Nico Collins is one of the most reliable fantasy football wide receievrs to pick late in the first round of drafts this year. He should be in line for a massive workload as the Texans' top target.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Round 2, Pick 1: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders RB

Ashton Jeanty is the highest ranked rookie in just about all fantasy football rankings for this year. He is expected to serve as the workhorse for the Raiders, so like Bijan Robinson recently, he could immediatelyu become a breakout star.

Ad

Round 3, Pick 12: Ladd McConkey, Chargers WR

Ladd McConkey finished as the overall WR12 in his rookie season last year, so he could be a steal at this point in the draft. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends the Chargers' emerging star over many other similar options.

Round 4, Pick 1: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba could be one of the biggest sleeepr picks this year with DK Metcalf departing the Seahawks. He will compete with an aging Cooper Kupp for targets, but JSN's upside gives him top 10 potential.

Ad

Round 5, Pick 12: Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs RB

Isiah Pacheco appeared well on his way to having a career year with the Cheifs last season before being derailed by an injury. He is an ideal boune back candidate in an elite offensive system.

Round 6, Pick 1: Justin Herbert, Chargers QB

Stacking quarterbacks with their top wide receiver has long been a valuable fantasy football draft strategy in the rigth spots. Doing so with Justin herbert and Ladd McConkey this year could be a league-winner, especially in relation to their favorable ADP currently.

Ad

Round 7, Pick 12: Calvin Ridley, Titans WR

Calvin Ridley is one of the biggest potential sleeper picks this year fater getting a new quarterback with the Titans. If rookie Cam Ward lives up to his potential, Ridley should be the biggest beneficiary.

Round 8, Pick 1: Mark Andrews, Ravens TE

Mark Andrews has been as consistently reliable as any fantasy football tight end in recent years. He could get an additional boost to his value in the early stages of the 2025 season with Isaiah Likely in danger of missing time for the Ravens.

Ad

Round 9, Pick 12: Dylan Sampson, Browns RB

Dylan Sampson was the second running back selected by the Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Quinshon Judkins still unsigned amid issues off of the field, Sampson may get an earlier opportunity at being a featured back than initially expected.

Round 10, Pick 1: Khalil Shakir, Bills WR

Khalil Shakir remains the top wide receiver for the Bills this year fater they declined to add a significant wide receiver during the offseason. Being the top target for defending NFL MVP Josh Allen brings a ton of upside.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.