2025 Fantasy Football must-avoid draft picks after Week 2 preseason games: Top 8 RBs & WRs to ignore ft. Breece Hall

The second week of preseason often acts as the first major stress test for fantasy football projections.

This year, it revealed several players whose situations seem riskier than their current average draft positions indicate.

With committee backfields, injury setbacks, and depth-chart surprises, these eight players should trigger caution for fantasy football managers.

Top 8 must-avoid draft picks in 2025 Fantasy Football

#8 Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

Breece Hall is a talented back on the Jets roster, but his usage tells a different story. New offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand has relied on a multi-back rotation similar to his days in Detroit. Rookie Braelon Allen isn’t just spelling Hall; he’s taking touches away in passing downs and short-yardage situations.

Even when Isaiah Davis returns from injury, this backfield appears to be a three-man committee. With an ADP near the RB1/RB2 threshold, Hall’s ceiling no longer justifies the draft cost.

#7 Jalen McMillan, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A preseason neck injury placed Jalen McMillan on injured reserve, eliminating his early-season fantasy football value. With Chris Godwin also recovering from an ankle issue, Tampa Bay’s receiving corps is in transition.

Rookie Emeka Egbuka has stepped up with highlight plays and appears ready to start opposite Mike Evans. Tight end Cade Otton may also see increased targets if the wide receiver group thins out. McMillan should be on watchlists, not draft boards, until his health becomes clear.

#6 Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans

Joe Mixon’s situation remains unclear. His foot and ankle issues have kept him off the field during camp, and the Texans’ coaching staff has been hesitant to provide a timeline for his return. While he’s absent, Nick Chubb has taken on a leading role with first-team reps. Even if Mixon comes back soon, Houston’s offensive line continues to be a weakness after ranking in the bottom two for run blocking last year.

#5 Tylan Wallace, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Tylan Wallace has spent four seasons in Baltimore but has yet to turn opportunity into production. With fewer than 300 career receiving yards, he’s firmly behind the Ravens’ established top three. Rookie Devontez Walker is already challenging him for snaps.

#4 MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers

The Packers admire MarShawn Lloyd’s burst, but his biggest challenge isn’t another running back; it’s his own body. A series of lower-body injuries has already disrupted his career, and another hamstring injury this preseason casts doubt on his early-season prospects.

Backup Emanuel Wilson has taken advantage of the opportunities, and Green Bay might have no choice but to place Lloyd on injured reserve. Relying on his availability in redraft leagues is a risky move with limited potential upside.

#3 Elijah Moore, WR, Buffalo Bills

Elijah Moore’s slot-heavy role this preseason has capped his versatility. Buffalo already leans on Khalil Shakir in that position, while Curtis Samuel and Dalton Kincaid also rotate through. Unless multiple injuries open the door, Moore looks like an auxiliary piece in a crowded passing attack.

#2 Kaleb Johnson, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rookie Kaleb Johnson entered camp as a potential breakout, but his preseason tape reveals why he’s slipping. Johnson has struggled in pass protection, a crucial issue for a team protecting veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren has sat out preseason games, which indicates that the staff considers him their Week 1 starter. With Kenneth Gainwell also ahead of Johnson, his current ADP overestimates a role that hasn’t yet materialized.

#1 Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnston’s concussion is just the latest obstacle in what was supposed to be his breakout year. More concerning is that when he left, rookie KeAndre Lambert-Smith immediately stepped in as the next man up and showed chemistry with Justin Herbert.

With Keenan Allen’s return and a healthy Ladd McConkey, Johnston risks being overlooked in a crowded target group.

