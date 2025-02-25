The 40-yard dash will be one of the most exciting events at the 2025 NFL Combine, as it always is. Xavier Worhty set the all-time record for the event last year when he ran a blazing 4.21 seconds. Plenty of speedy players will participate again this year and here are five of them who could challenge Worthy's record time.

Top candidates for 40-yard dash record at 2025 NFL Combine

#5 - Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee Volunteers

Dylan Sampson has a track and field background as a sprinter, where he excelled during his high school sports career.

He brought that speed to the Tennessee Volunteers' running back position and will now look to show off at the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine. His sprinting background could give him an edge in technique as he is already one of the fastest projected players in the country.

#4 - Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech Hokies

Bhayshul Tuten has reportedly been clocked at an unofficial 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash. While this may be significantly slower than Xavier Worthy's all-time record for the event, it's not out of reach. Improving before then, paired with the potential adrenaline boost from participating, makes him a candidate.

#3 - Chris Tyree, WR, Virginia Cavaliers

Chris Tyree began his college football career as a running back before switching to wide receiver for the Virginia Cavaliers. He is sized at just 5-foot-10 and weighs only 190 pounds, so the positional change is likely beneficial to his overall stock as a prospect.

His speed is his biggest weapon and he can use it to impress scouts at the 2025 NFL Combine.

#2 - Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas Longhorns

Isaiah Bond is another speedy wide receiver for the Texas Longhors, just as Xavier Worthy was last year. Also like Worthy, Bond can significantly improve his draft stock with a strong showing in the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine. The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to grab Worthy in the first round, so Bond could be in line for a similar fate.

#1 - Monaray Baldwin, WR, Baylor Bears

Monaray Baldwin is currently projected as the fastest player in the 2025 NFL Draft class, according to NFL Draft Buzz. His projected 40-yard dash time sits at 4.24 seconds, which is dangerously close to Worthy's record of 4.21 seconds. He appears to be the most likely contender if a new record is set this year.

