The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine began on Thursday, and defensive linemen were the first to showcase their elite athleticism. Multiple exercises were involved, including the hoop and bag drills and vertical and broad jumps; but none generated as much interest as the 40-yard dash.

The so-called "ultimate test of speed" sought to showcase how fast the players could be, especially when applied to the real-game scenario of getting to the quarterback. While no Xavier Worthy-esque explosivity was to be expected of 260-lb.+ men, there were certain numbers that stood out.

Here are the top five fastest defensive line times on the 40-yard dash.

5) Tyler Baron, Miami (FL) - 4.62 s

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Before he joined the Hurricanes, Tyler Baron played at Tennessee, tallying 101 tackles (50 solo) and 13.5 sacks, playing beside James Pearce Jr. (more on him). But he did not establish himself as a name to watch until he transferred to the ACC.

There, he was Miami's defensive face, getting 38 tackles (18 solo) and 5.5 sacks. While Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo scored plenty of points, it was his job to prevent opponents from doing the same.

4) Jah Joyner, Minnesota - 4.60 s

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 28 Guaranteed Rate Bowl - West Virginia v Minnesota - Source: Getty

Jah Joyner has flown under the radar in the lead-up to the Draft, as the likes of Abdul Carter dominate the spotlight. But back at Minnesota, he was a rare bright spot for a program that had one of the more anonymous offenses in football.

After redshirting as a freshman, he exploded in 2032 with 7.5 sacks. That was followed by a monstrous 2024 that saw him make 32 tackles (12 solo) and 4.5 sacks. He also helped the Golden Gophers defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

3) Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M - 4.59

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Shemar Stewart is huge for a defensive end: 6'6", 290 lbs. That makes him an ideal run stopper at the position, especially in 3-4 sets. But he can also be fast, being one of only three defensive linemen on Thursday to breach the 4.6-s mark.

In his three years as an Aggie, he had just 4.5 sacks but plenty of tackles, his career-high being 31 as a junior.

2) Fadil Diggs, Syracuse - 4.57s

2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

Here is another player from an obscure program who has made a major impact. The Syracuse Orange were among the less competitive teams in the 2024 college football season, but Fadil Diggs proved a rare bright spot for them.

Shemar Stewart's former teammate at Texas A&M had career bests in tackles (45, including 27 solo) and sacks (7.5), as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery each in the ACC.

1) James Pearce Jr., Tennessee - 4.47 s

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 21 CFP First-Round - Tennessee at Ohio State - Source: Getty

Who else was going to lead the list but James Pearce Jr., the extraordinary pass-rusher from Tennessee? His 4.47-s 40-yard dash time put him in a different league from his fellow prospects.

It was just as otherworldly as the numbers that he put up in his final two years as a Volunteer - 65 tackles (41 solo) and 17 sacks.

