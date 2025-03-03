2025 NFL Combine Offensive Linemen 40-yard dash times: Listing top 5 quickest players feat. Will Campbell and more

The 2025 NFL Combine ended on Sunday with the offensive line prospects taking their turns showcasing their potential before scouts. One of the most intriguing aspects of the day was seeing them do the 40-yard dash.

Ad

Being the heaviest members of the offense, linemen are generally not expected to beat the 5-second mark. Any who do so will be considered especially impressive, but there were five of them on this occasion. Who are they?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 quickest offensive lineman 40-yard dash times from 2025 NFL Combine

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

5) Will Campbell, LSU - 4.98s

2024 LSU Archive - Source: Getty

Will Campbell is considered one of the top 2 offensive line prospects in the 2025 pool alongside Kelvin Banks Jr. After all, he was the one protecting Jayden Daniels' blind side during the quarterback's Heisman-winning 2023 campaign.

Ad

Trending

And he definitely proved why, hitting a 4.98s on the NFL Combine's premier event. He also had a 32-inch vertical jump and 9'5" broad jump.

4) Tate Ratledge, Georgia - 4.97s

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia - Source: Getty

Tate Ratledge is a very accomplished guard, winning two national titles and being named an All-Ameican once and All-SEC twice with the Georgia Bulldogs. But until Sunday, almost no one had an idea who he was.

Ad

Now, they should. Rarely has a guard, usually slower and less agile than a tackle, been able to beat five seconds in the 40-yard dash. And he did just that.

3) Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona - 4.95s

Arizona v Kansas State - Source: Getty

Tetairoa McMillan rightfully deserves to be a top wide receiver prospect in the 2025 Draft, thanks to hos explosion over the past two seasons - a thousand yards each and 10 touchdowns in 2023. But Jonah Fifita would not have been able to feed him constantly without the blocking ability of Jonah Savaiinaea.

Ad

The tackle is a burly 6'5" and 339 lbs. - and yet he can cover 40 yards in under five seconds at the NFL Combine? That is a feat unto itself.

2) Armand Membou, Missouri - 4.91s

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 07 Buffalo at Missouri - Source: Getty

Luther Burden III is another of those top wide receiver prospects who is projected to be a first-round pack. But his exploits would not have happened had Armand Membou not been preventing pass rushers from reaching Brady Cook.

Ad

The 6'3", 322-lb. tackle came just shy of beating the 4.9-s mark. People did not know him before; now they will because of this.

1) Jared Wilson, Georgia - 4.84s

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Georgia at Missouri - Source: Getty

Jared Wilson was in a league of his own at the NFL Combine. The 6'3", 310-lb. center who had become a starter only last season flew past his fellow linemen, easily entering 4.8-s territory in his second attempt.

That allowed him to finish his workout with a 99.8 relative athletic score - the second-highest at his position since 1987, per SI. Suddenly, he might be a late first-rounder for teams willing to move up because of that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins