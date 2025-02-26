2025 NFL combine position schedule: Full guide on how to watch the scouting event in Indianapolis

The 2025 scouting combine has already started earlier this week at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, but the most exciting part of the yearly event has not yet begun.

On Monday, candidates invited to the combine began team interviews and proceeded through registration, the orientation phase and a pre-examination.

The pro football hopefuls were scheduled to undertake a physical examination on Tuesday, as well as assessments such as the Wonderlic test. On Wednesday, they would engage in a kicking practice and have the chance to answer questions during media appearances.

In an effort to draw in the several coaches, scouts and front office executives who are observing and carefully planning their draft day strategies, the prospects invited to the combine will start on-field workouts on Thursday, February 27.

We've compiled all the information you need here if you're among the many fans eager to watch your favorite college football players undergo physical testing at the combine.

NFL Combine schedule for on-field workouts

Below is the schedule for the on-field exercises for the 2025 NFL combine, which will take place from Thursday, February 27 to Sunday, March 2:

Thursday, Feb. 27 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET) - On-field workouts for defensive linemen and linebackers

Friday, Feb. 28 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET) - On-field workouts for defensive backs and tight ends

Saturday, March 1 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET) - On-field workouts for quarterbacks, wide receivers, and running backs

Sunday, March 2 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET) - On-field workouts for offensive linemen

Where to watch the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine?

On-field drills at the combine will be available for fans to watch from Thursday through Sunday. The event will be televised on NFL Network, and the primary broadcasters for the on-field action will be Rich Eisen and Daniel Jeremiah.

The NFL+ and other NFL Network apps are also options for anyone without cable to watch the NFL Combine. The spectacle can also be streamed on FuboTV, a streaming service that provides new members with a free trial.

Players to keep an eye on during the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine

A select few athletes take the limelight each year at the NFL Combine thanks to their incredible broad and vertical jump exhibitions and lightning-fast 40-yard dash times.

Here are seven players that could perform exceptionally well in the 40-yard sprint drill as the 2025 class prepares to take the stage during the on-field workouts in Indianapolis beginning Thursday:

1) Wide receiver Arian Smith, Georgia Bulldogs

2) Cornerback Darien Porter, Iowa State Cyclones

3) Running back Dylan Sampson, Tennessee Volunteers

4) Wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, Baylor Bears

5) Wide receiver Isaiah Bond, Texas Longhorns

6) Wide receiver Chris Tyree, Virginia Cavaliers

7) Running back Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech Hokies

