2025 NFL Combine running backs 40-yard dash times: Listing top 5 feat Bhayshul Tuten

The NFL Combine featured high-end speed by the 2025 running back class on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten led the way with a scorching 4.32-second 40-yard dash. It's one of the five fastest times ever registered by an RB at the event.

Day 3 of fieldwork saw what many scouts have referred to as one of the strongest RB classes in years. Several backs ran sub-4.4 times. Top prospects such as Ashton Jeanty and Cam Skattebo chose not to run the 40-yard dash.

Top 5 NFL Combine running backs 40-yard dash times

This is how the first five quickest backs stacked up:

#1 Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech - 4.32 seconds

Bhayshul Tuten supported his speed with stellar measurables in other drills. He topped all running backs with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and complemented it with a strong 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump.

After arriving from North Carolina A&T, Tuten rushed for 2,022 yards and 25 touchdowns for the Virginia Tech Hokies in two seasons, averaging 5.7 yards per run. He supplemented his receiving quality as well with 50 catches for 320 yards and four scores over the two campaigns.

#2 Jaydon Blue, Texas - 4.38 seconds

Jaydon Blue filled in for the Longhorns during injuries to their RB corps in 2024. As the backup to Quintrevion Wisner, Blue registered 730 rushing yards and a team-leading eight TDs, acting mostly as Texas' red zone expert. His speed is part of a Longhorns tradition that just gave birth to track stars like Xavier Worthy, who recorded the combined record with a 4.21 last season.

#3 Brashard Smith, SMU - 4.39 seconds

The Miami transfer equaled Blue's second-best time of 4.39 seconds. Breshard Smith had a breakout 2024 season with the Mustangs, collecting 1,332 yards and 14 TDs and assisting in taking SMU to the College Football Playoff. His big-play performance in Indianapolis corroborates the speed he showed throughout his college career.

#4 RJ Harvey, UCF - 4.40 seconds

RJ Harvey surprised a few scouts with his quickness after being described as being more of a power back. He recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons at UCF, with 1,577 yards and Big 12-leading 22 TDs in 2024. In addition to his 4.40 time, Harvey posted a 38-inch vertical leap and 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump, eighth and sixth among running backs.

#5 Montrell Johnson, Florida - 4.41 seconds

Montrell Johnson finished fifth in the top five with a 4.41-second dash. After transferring from Louisiana, Johnson played three years at Florida. Even after fighting through injuries and splitting carries with freshman Jaden Baugh in 2024, Johnson still accumulated 593 yards and six TDs for the Gators.

