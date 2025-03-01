2025 NFL Combine Wide Receivers 40-yard dash times: Listing top 5 quickest players feat. Matthew Golden and more

The 2025 NFL Combine has some of the best talents who are expected to become starters for the next many years to come. The college players are made to go through multiple drills that measure their athleticism. One of those signature drills is the 40-yard dash, which measures straight-line speed.

Ad

Wide receivers were up on the first day of March and they came out with blistering speed. There was a lot of hype about this position after Xavier Worthy ran a 4:21 in 2024. Here are the top five wideouts based on their official times in the 2025 NFL Combine.

Top 5 2025 NFL Combine Wide Receiver 40-yard dash times

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

T5 - Tory Horton, Colorado State (4:41 seconds)

Tory Horton has had a great career since moving from Nevada to Colorado State and capped that by finishing among the top five quickest receivers in the 2025 NFL Combine. After joining the Rams, he reeled off two straight 1,000-yard seasons and got eight touchdowns each in 2022 and 2023. Showing this speed was important for Horton after he only played five games in 2024 after picking up a season-ending knee injury.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

T5 - Luther Burden III, Missouri (4:41 seconds)

Joining Horton at 4:41 seconds was Luther Burden III. The Missouri wideout had much to prove coming into the 2025 NFL Combine after his stock slipped in 2024. He had 86 catches and 1,212 receiving yards in 2023 but dropped to 676 yards in his final season as Theo Wease got more targets.

He had said coming into the 40-yard dash that he planned to run it to prove everyone wrong. Whether finishing in the top five will do that will be established when the NFL Draft rolls around.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

4 - Isaiah Bond, Texas (4:39 seconds)

Isaiah Bond came into the 2025 NFL Combine with a lot of hype after he said that he was targeting the 4:21-second record that Xavier Worthy achieved last year. He said that not only could he beat that but go close to 4:10 seconds. However, that is not how it ended as he ran 4:39 seconds, finishing fourth-fastest in official standings.

He played in Alabama to begin his college career before spending 2024 with Texas. He had five touchdowns, and 540 yards at 15.9 yards per reception this year, which was the highest of his career.

Ad

3 - Tai Felton, Maryland (4:37 seconds)

Tai Felton came into the 2025 NFL Combine after improving every year during his college career in Maryland. He finished 2024 with 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns. He has climbed up the list of prospective wide receivers and showed his speed in the 40-yard dash.

However, his 11.7 yards per reception was lower than the last two years and concerns remain about his ability to break tackles and make contested catches. Speed, though, should not be a concern based on his combined performance.

Ad

2 - Chimere Dike, Florida (4:34 seconds)

Chimere Dike finished with the second-best 40-yard dash record among wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Combine. He ran the distance in 4:34 seconds. He began his college career in Wisconsin before moving to Florida last year.

The 783 yards he got in 2024 were the best of his career as was the 18.6 yards per reception average. However, he only had two touchdowns with the Gators and that is a concern that he might have to address going into the NFL Draft.

Ad

1 - Matthew Golden, Texas (4:29 seconds)

Matthew Golden was the fastest wide receiver at the 2025 NFL Combine. He was rapid and had an unofficial time of 4:30 seconds. It was upgraded to 4:29 seconds when the official times were released, which made him the only one in his position to go under 4:30 seconds.

Expand Tweet

He finished with 987 receiving yards in 2024 with Texas after moving from Houston earlier in the season. He recorded nine touchdowns to go along with it, making it his most productive college year. Finishing atop the 40-yard dash list is only going to raise his stock even further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Maryland Terrapins Fans? Check out the latest Terrapins depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place