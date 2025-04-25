2025 NFL Draft Day 1 Results: Listing all 32 picks in Round 1 

The 2025 Draft is here. On Thursday, the NFL hosted Day 1 of its annuan rookie replenishment event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

To no one's surprise, Cam Ward went to the Tennessee Titans first overall. But the biggest story was Shedeur Sanders being completely ignored, even after most of the recent discussion had him going to the Pittsburgh Steelers 21st overall.

Beyond that, there were a few other surprising moves that shook up the order. Here is a recap of how the first round went down.

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 recap

Pick No. Team Player Pos. College 1 Tennessee Titans Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) 2 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland Browns) Travis Hunter CB/WR Colorado 3 New York Giants Abdul Carter DE Penn State 4 New England Patriots Will Campbell OT LSU 5 Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars) Mason Graham DT Michigan 6 Las Vegas Raiders Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State 7 New York Jets Armand Membou OT Missouri 8 Carolina Panthers Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona 9 New Orleans Saints Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas 10 Chicago Bears Colston Loveland TE Michigan 11 San Francisco 49ers Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia 12 Dallas Cowboys Tyler Booker OG Alabama 13 Miami Dolphins Kenneth Grant DT Michigan 14 Indianapolis Colts Tyler Warren TE Penn State 15 Atlanta Falcons Jalon Walker DE Georgia 16 Arizona Cardinals Walter Nolen DT Ole Miss 17 Cincinnati Bengals Shemar Stewart DE Texas A&M 18 Seattle Seahawks Grey Zabel OL North Dakota State 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State 20 Denver Broncos Jahdae Barron CB Texas 21 Pittsburgh Steelers Derrick Harmon DT Oregon 22 Los Angeles Chargers Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina 23 Green Bay Packers Matthew Golden WR Texas 24 Minnesota Vikings Donovan Jackson OG Ohio State 25 New York Giants (from Houston Texans) Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss 26 Atlanta Falcons (from Los Angeles Rams) James Pearce Jr. DE Tennessee 27 Baltimore Ravens Malaki Starks S Georgia 28 Detroit Lions Tyleik Williams DT Ohio State 29 Washington Commanders Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon 30 Buffalo Bills Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky 31 Philadelphia Eagles (from Kansas City Chiefs) Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama 32 Kansas City Chiefs (from Philadelphia Eagles) Josh Simmons OT Ohio State

2025 NFL Draft Day 2 broadcast details and draft order

Day 2 will take place on Friday and cover Rounds 2 and 3. Shedeur Sanders is expected to be the major story, but other intriguing prospects include Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Ohio State RBs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.

Coverage begins at 7 PM ET on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. Streaming is also available on Fubo.

The order for Day 2 of the Draft will be as follows:

2 33 Cleveland

Browns 2 34 New

York Giants 2 35 Tennessee

Titans 2 36 Cleveland

Browns from Jacksonville 2 37 Las

Vegas Raiders 2 38 New

England Patriots 2 39 Chicago

Bears from Carolina 2 40 New

Orleans Saints 2 41 Chicago

Bears 2 42 New

York Jets 2 43 San

Francisco 49ers 2 44 Dallas

Cowboys 2 45 Indianapolis

Colts 2 46 Atlanta

Falcons 2 47 Arizona

Cardinals 2 48 Miami

Dolphins 2 49 Cincinnati

Bengals 2 50 Seattle

Seahawks 2 51 Denver

Broncos 2 52 Seattle

Seahawks from Pittsburgh 2 53 Tampa

Bay Buccaneers 2 54 Green

Bay Packers 2 55 Los

Angeles Chargers 2 56 Buffalo

Bills from Minnesota via

Houston 2 57 Carolina

Panthers from LA Rams 2 58 Houston

Texans 2 59 Baltimore

Ravens 2 60 Detroit

Lions 2 61 Washington

Commanders 2 62 Buffalo

Bills 2 63 Kansas

City Chiefs 2 64 Philadelphia

Eagles 3 65 New

York Giants 3 66 Kansas

City Chiefs from Tennessee 3 67 Cleveland

Browns 3 68 Las

Vegas Raiders 3 69 New

England Patriots 3 70 Jacksonville

Jaguars 3 71 New

Orleans Saints 3 72 Chicago

Bears 3 73 New

York Jets 3 74 Carolina

Panthers 3 75 San

Francisco 49ers 3 76 Dallas

Cowboys 3 77 New

England Patriots from Atlanta 3 78 Arizona

Cardinals 3 79 Houston

Texans from Miami via

Philadelphia and Washington 3 80 Indianapolis

Colts 3 81 Cincinnati

Bengals 3 82 Seattle

Seahawks 3 83 Pittsburgh

Steelers 3 84 Tampa

Bay Buccaneers 3 85 Denver

Broncos 3 86 Los

Angeles Chargers 3 87 Green

Bay Packers 3 88 Jacksonville

Jaguars from Minnesota 3 89 Houston

Texans 3 90 Los

Angeles Rams 3 91 Baltimore

Ravens 3 92 Seattle

Seahawks from Detroit via NY Jets

and Las Vegas 3 93 New

Orleans Saints from Washington 3 94 Cleveland

Browns from Buffalo 3 95 Kansas

City Chiefs 3 96 Philadelphia

Eagles 3* 97 Minnesota

Vikings Compensatory selection 3* 98 Miami

Dolphins Compensatory selection 3* 99 New

York Giants Compensatory selection



3× 100 San

Francisco 49ers 2020 Resolution

JC-2A selection 3× 101 Los

Angeles Rams 2020 Resolution

JC-2A selection 3× 102 Detroit

Lions 2020 Resolution

JC-2A selection

