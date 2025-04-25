2025 NFL Draft Day 1 Results: Listing all 32 picks in Round 1
The 2025 Draft is here. On Thursday, the NFL hosted Day 1 of its annuan rookie replenishment event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
To no one's surprise, Cam Ward went to the Tennessee Titans first overall. But the biggest story was Shedeur Sanders being completely ignored, even after most of the recent discussion had him going to the Pittsburgh Steelers 21st overall.
Beyond that, there were a few other surprising moves that shook up the order. Here is a recap of how the first round went down.
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 recap
Pick No.
Team
Player
Pos.
College
1
Tennessee Titans
Cam
Ward
QB
Miami (FL)
2
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland Browns)
Travis
Hunter
CB/WR
Colorado
3
New York Giants
Abdul
Carter
DE
Penn State
4
New England Patriots
Will
Campbell
OT
LSU
5
Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
Mason
Graham
DT
Michigan
6
Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton
Jeanty
RB
Boise State
7
New York Jets
Armand
Membou
OT
Missouri
8
Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa
McMillan
WR
Arizona
9
New Orleans Saints
Kelvin
Banks Jr.
OT
Texas
10
Chicago Bears
Colston
Loveland
TE
Michigan
11
San Francisco 49ers
Mykel
Williams
EDGE
Georgia
12
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler
Booker
OG
Alabama
13
Miami Dolphins
Kenneth
Grant
DT
Michigan
14
Indianapolis Colts
Tyler
Warren
TE
Penn State
15
Atlanta Falcons
Jalon
Walker
DE
Georgia
16
Arizona Cardinals
Walter
Nolen
DT
Ole Miss
17
Cincinnati Bengals
Shemar
Stewart
DE
Texas A&M
18
Seattle Seahawks
Grey
Zabel
OL
North Dakota State
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Emeka
Egbuka
WR
Ohio State
20
Denver Broncos
Jahdae
Barron
CB
Texas
21
Pittsburgh Steelers
Derrick
Harmon
DT
Oregon
22
Los Angeles Chargers
Omarion
Hampton
RB
North Carolina
23
Green Bay Packers
Matthew
Golden
WR
Texas
24
Minnesota Vikings
Donovan
Jackson
OG
Ohio State
25
New York Giants (from Houston Texans)
Jaxson
Dart
QB
Ole Miss
26
Atlanta Falcons (from Los Angeles Rams)
James
Pearce Jr.
DE
Tennessee
27
Baltimore Ravens
Malaki
Starks
S
Georgia
28
Detroit Lions
Tyleik
Williams
DT
Ohio State
29
Washington Commanders
Josh
Conerly Jr.
OT
Oregon
30
Buffalo Bills
Maxwell
Hairston
CB
Kentucky
31
Philadelphia Eagles (from Kansas City Chiefs)
Jihaad
Campbell
LB
Alabama
32
Kansas City Chiefs (from Philadelphia Eagles)
Josh
Simmons
OT
Ohio State
Trending
2025 NFL Draft Day 2 broadcast details and draft order
Day 2 will take place on Friday and cover Rounds 2 and 3. Shedeur Sanders is expected to be the major story, but other intriguing prospects include Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Ohio State RBs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.
Coverage begins at 7 PM ET on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. Streaming is also available on Fubo.
The order for Day 2 of the Draft will be as follows:
2
33
Cleveland
Browns
2
34
New
York Giants
2
35
Tennessee
Titans
2
36
Cleveland
Browns
from Jacksonville
2
37
Las
Vegas Raiders
2
38
New
England Patriots
2
39
Chicago
Bears
from Carolina
2
40
New
Orleans Saints
2
41
Chicago
Bears
2
42
New
York Jets
2
43
San
Francisco 49ers
2
44
Dallas
Cowboys
2
45
Indianapolis
Colts
2
46
Atlanta
Falcons
2
47
Arizona
Cardinals
2
48
Miami
Dolphins
2
49
Cincinnati
Bengals
2
50
Seattle
Seahawks
2
51
Denver
Broncos
2
52
Seattle
Seahawks
from Pittsburgh
2
53
Tampa
Bay Buccaneers
2
54
Green
Bay Packers
2
55
Los
Angeles Chargers
2
56
Buffalo
Bills
from Minnesota via
Houston
2
57
Carolina
Panthers
from LA Rams
2
58
Houston
Texans
2
59
Baltimore
Ravens
2
60
Detroit
Lions
2
61
Washington
Commanders
2
62
Buffalo
Bills
2
63
Kansas
City Chiefs
2
64
Philadelphia
Eagles
3
65
New
York Giants
3
66
Kansas
City Chiefs
from Tennessee
3
67
Cleveland
Browns
3
68
Las
Vegas Raiders
3
69
New
England Patriots
3
70
Jacksonville
Jaguars
3
71
New
Orleans Saints
3
72
Chicago
Bears
3
73
New
York Jets
3
74
Carolina
Panthers
3
75
San
Francisco 49ers
3
76
Dallas
Cowboys
3
77
New
England Patriots
from Atlanta
3
78
Arizona
Cardinals
3
79
Houston
Texans
from Miami via
Philadelphia and Washington
3
80
Indianapolis
Colts
3
81
Cincinnati
Bengals
3
82
Seattle
Seahawks
3
83
Pittsburgh
Steelers
3
84
Tampa
Bay Buccaneers
3
85
Denver
Broncos
3
86
Los
Angeles Chargers
3
87
Green
Bay Packers
3
88
Jacksonville
Jaguars
from Minnesota
3
89
Houston
Texans
3
90
Los
Angeles Rams
3
91
Baltimore
Ravens
3
92
Seattle
Seahawks
from Detroit via NY Jets
and Las Vegas
3
93
New
Orleans Saints
from Washington
3
94
Cleveland
Browns
from Buffalo
3
95
Kansas
City Chiefs
3
96
Philadelphia
Eagles
3*
97
Minnesota
Vikings
Compensatory selection
3*
98
Miami
Dolphins
Compensatory selection
3*
99
New
York Giants
Compensatory selection
3×
100
San
Francisco 49ers
2020 Resolution
JC-2A selection
3×
101
Los
Angeles Rams
2020 Resolution
JC-2A selection
3×
102
Detroit
Lions
2020 Resolution
JC-2A selection
