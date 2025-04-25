  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • 2025 NFL Draft Day 1 Results: Listing all 32 picks in Round 1 

2025 NFL Draft Day 1 Results: Listing all 32 picks in Round 1 

By Andre Castillo
Modified Apr 25, 2025 04:33 GMT
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 - Source: Getty
2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 - Source: Getty

The 2025 Draft is here. On Thursday, the NFL hosted Day 1 of its annuan rookie replenishment event at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Ad

To no one's surprise, Cam Ward went to the Tennessee Titans first overall. But the biggest story was Shedeur Sanders being completely ignored, even after most of the recent discussion had him going to the Pittsburgh Steelers 21st overall.

Beyond that, there were a few other surprising moves that shook up the order. Here is a recap of how the first round went down.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 recap

Pick No.TeamPlayerPos.College
1Tennessee TitansCam

Ward

QBMiami (FL)
2Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland Browns)Travis

Hunter

CB/WRColorado
3New York GiantsAbdul

Carter

DEPenn State
4New England PatriotsWill

Campbell

OTLSU
5Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars)Mason

Graham

DTMichigan
6Las Vegas RaidersAshton

Jeanty

RBBoise State
7New York JetsArmand

Membou

OTMissouri
8Carolina PanthersTetairoa

McMillan

WRArizona
9New Orleans SaintsKelvin

Banks Jr.

OTTexas
10Chicago BearsColston

Loveland

TEMichigan
11San Francisco 49ersMykel

Williams

EDGEGeorgia
12Dallas CowboysTyler

Booker

OGAlabama
13Miami DolphinsKenneth

Grant

DTMichigan
14Indianapolis ColtsTyler

Warren

TEPenn State
15Atlanta FalconsJalon

Walker

DEGeorgia
16Arizona CardinalsWalter

Nolen

DTOle Miss
17Cincinnati BengalsShemar

Stewart

DETexas A&M
18Seattle SeahawksGrey

Zabel

OLNorth Dakota State
19Tampa Bay BuccaneersEmeka

Egbuka

WROhio State
20Denver BroncosJahdae

Barron

CBTexas
21Pittsburgh SteelersDerrick

Harmon

DTOregon
22Los Angeles ChargersOmarion

Hampton

RBNorth Carolina
23Green Bay PackersMatthew

Golden

WRTexas
24Minnesota VikingsDonovan

Jackson

OGOhio State
25New York Giants (from Houston Texans)Jaxson

Dart

QBOle Miss
26Atlanta Falcons (from Los Angeles Rams)James

Pearce Jr.

DETennessee
27Baltimore RavensMalaki

Starks

SGeorgia
28Detroit LionsTyleik

Williams

DTOhio State
29Washington CommandersJosh

Conerly Jr.

OTOregon
30Buffalo BillsMaxwell

Hairston

CBKentucky
31Philadelphia Eagles (from Kansas City Chiefs)Jihaad

Campbell

LBAlabama
32Kansas City Chiefs (from Philadelphia Eagles)Josh

Simmons

OTOhio State
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

2025 NFL Draft Day 2 broadcast details and draft order

Day 2 will take place on Friday and cover Rounds 2 and 3. Shedeur Sanders is expected to be the major story, but other intriguing prospects include Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Ohio State RBs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.

Coverage begins at 7 PM ET on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. Streaming is also available on Fubo.

Ad

The order for Day 2 of the Draft will be as follows:

233Cleveland

Browns

234New

York Giants

235Tennessee

Titans

236Cleveland

Browns

from Jacksonville
237Las

Vegas Raiders

238New

England Patriots

239Chicago

Bears

from Carolina
240New

Orleans Saints

241Chicago

Bears

242New

York Jets

243San

Francisco 49ers

244Dallas

Cowboys

245Indianapolis

Colts

246Atlanta

Falcons

247Arizona

Cardinals

248Miami

Dolphins

249Cincinnati

Bengals

250Seattle

Seahawks

251Denver

Broncos

252Seattle

Seahawks

from Pittsburgh
253Tampa

Bay Buccaneers

254Green

Bay Packers

255Los

Angeles Chargers

256Buffalo

Bills

from Minnesota via

Houston

257Carolina

Panthers

from LA Rams
258Houston

Texans

259Baltimore

Ravens

260Detroit

Lions

261Washington

Commanders

262Buffalo

Bills

263Kansas

City Chiefs

264Philadelphia

Eagles

365New

York Giants

366Kansas

City Chiefs

from Tennessee
367Cleveland

Browns

368Las

Vegas Raiders

369New

England Patriots

370Jacksonville

Jaguars

371New

Orleans Saints

372Chicago

Bears

373New

York Jets

374Carolina

Panthers

375San

Francisco 49ers

376Dallas

Cowboys

377New

England Patriots

from Atlanta
378Arizona

Cardinals

379Houston

Texans

from Miami via

Philadelphia and Washington

380Indianapolis

Colts

381Cincinnati

Bengals

382Seattle

Seahawks

383Pittsburgh

Steelers

384Tampa

Bay Buccaneers

385Denver

Broncos

386Los

Angeles Chargers

387Green

Bay Packers

388Jacksonville

Jaguars

from Minnesota
389Houston

Texans

390Los

Angeles Rams

391Baltimore

Ravens

392Seattle

Seahawks

from Detroit via NY Jets

and Las Vegas

393New

Orleans Saints

from Washington
394Cleveland

Browns

from Buffalo
395Kansas

City Chiefs

396Philadelphia

Eagles

3*97Minnesota

Vikings

Compensatory selection
3*98Miami

Dolphins

Compensatory selection
3*99New

York Giants

Compensatory selection

100San

Francisco 49ers

2020 Resolution

JC-2A selection

101Los

Angeles Rams

2020 Resolution

JC-2A selection

102Detroit

Lions

2020 Resolution

JC-2A selection

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Why is Shedeur Sanders' draft stock falling? Reasons for Colorado QB's shocking slip explored

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications