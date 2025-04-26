2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Grades: Browns get D for Shedeur Sanders pick, Cowboys get C-, and more

The second day of the 2025 NFL Draft finished with teams adding to their roster depth. Quarterbacks Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel all found spots. Mike Green and Will Johnson, two players expected to be superstars if they meet their potential, also found homes.

Day 3 was for teams to plug up the remaining spots and unearth some hidden gems. It was also a chance for Shedeur Sanders and Will Howard to redeem themselves after not being picked after the first two days. Here is how it shook out and the grades for every team's picks on Saturday.

2025 NFL Draft Day 3 Grades by Team

Arizona Cardinals (Grade C)

The Cardinals continued to focus on defense to begin the third day and did not prioritize any help for Kyler Murray.

Atlanta Falcons (Grade C)

The Falcons added another safety after taking one in the third round. They could have addressed the other positions first.

Baltimore Ravens (Grade A)

The Ravens have always been good drafters, and they added on both offense and defense. Interestingly, they added a kicker too, and given Justin Tucker's on-field decline and off-field issues, that could be a significant addition too.

Buffalo Bills (Grade C)

The Buffalo Bills continued focusing on their defense by taking a defensive lineman to open their third day in the 2025 NFL Draft. Help for Josh Allen was not prioritized.

Carolina Panthers (Grade A)

The Panthers focused on adding weapons to their offense with running backs and tight ends, and also strengthened their defense. This was a good day for Carolina.

Chicago Bears (Grade A-)

After a great Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears prioritized their defense, having focused on offense in the top rounds. A few more picks would have made it ideal.

Cincinnati Bengals (Grade B-)

The Bengals continued their fixation on defense by refusing to add any offensive players at the beginning of Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Some variety on offense would have been welcome.

Cleveland Browns (Grade D)

The Browns took a running back and quarterback in Day 2 and followed up by repeating the trick on Day 3 instead of fortifying any other positions. They now have five quarterbacks on their roster, including two rookies.

Dallas Cowboys (Grade C-)

The Cowboys opened the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft by refusing to add any wide receivers to their existing roster. They did not address the issue adequately about who will play opposite CeeDee Lamb.

Denver Broncos (Grade B-)

The Broncos were not too active on Saturday and began by taking a defensive end to shore up their defense further.

Detroit Lions (Grade D)

The Lions had a very quiet Day 3, and they did not make much headway in finding some unpolished diamonds to improve their team further.

Green Bay Packers (Grade A)

After focusing on offense, the Packers pivoted to defense on the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft. They added an edge and and linebacker to improve their pass rushing options.

Houston Texans (Grade C)

The Texans were one of the quieter teams to begin Saturday and added a running back in the sixth round to get them going.

Indianapolis Colts (Grade A)

The Colts added to the offensive line and running offense to open Day 3. They had focused on defense on Day 2, hence this was a good pivot.

Jacksonville Jaguars (Grade A)

The Jaguars had a good day on Saturday as they had a potential steal with running back Bhayshul Tuten before focusing on defense.

Kansas City Chiefs (Grade A)

After focusing on defense on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the AFC Champions chose to add some help for Patrick Mahomes with a wide receiver before moving to more pass-rushing options.

Las Vegas Raiders (Grade B+)

The Raiders were active on Day 3 by starting with a wide receiver, but this draft has been focused on offense more than plugging holes on defense. Prioritizing that side of the ball, when they had picked a wideout in earlier rounds, might have been a better strategy.

Los Angeles Chargers (Grade A)

The Chargers had a fruitful third day of the 2025 NFL Draft adding on both sides of the ball as they look to kick on from their one-and-done playoff appearance last year.

Los Angeles Rams (Grade A)

The Rams got on the board on Day 2 and kept the momentum going on Day 3. They added some intriguing prospects on both sides of the ball.

Miami Dolphins (Grade B-)

The Dolphins dropped out of the fourth round and made their debut on Day 3 in the fifth. They focused on rebuilding their defense before taking a running back in the sixth. More weapons and help for Tua Tagovailoa were not so forthcoming.

Minnesota Vikings (Grade A)

The Vikings added on both defense and offense starting in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But their biggest addition of the day might have been in a trade for Sam Howell from the Seahawks. They now have a backup quarterback behind J.J. McCarthy.

New England Patriots (Grade A)

After focusing on their offense on the first two days, the Patriots pivoted to adding to the defense on Day 3. Given how many holes they had coming into the 2025 NFL Draft, this was a smart choice.

New Orleans Saints (Grade C)

The Saints continued focusing on their defense, which needs improvement, but ignored the offense. They did not get a difference maker who could improve their immediate prospects.

New York Giants (Grade C)

Cam Skattebo is a great passing option in addition to his running ability. However, that does not excuse the Giants for ignoring getting more help for their quarterbacks in the throwing game.

New York Jets (Grade B+)

The Jets added a wide receiver finally on the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft, and then focused on improving the defense with their next picks.

Philadelphia Eagles (Grade C-)

The Eagles continued to fixate on their defense, and when they did move to their offense, it was to get an offensive lineman and then a quarterback. But instead of taking national champion Will Howard, they chose the player he replaced, Kyle McCord.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Grade B+)

The Steelers focused on their defense, but not so much on offense. When they turned their attention to that side of the ball, they took quarterback Will Howard, who might end up an eventual steal.

San Francisco 49ers (Grade B-)

The 49ers have prioritized the defense throughout Days 1 and 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. They continued with a defensive lineman before finally selecting a wide receiver. Having lost Deebo Samuel and doubts about Ricky Pearsall, one wonders if that was a smart choice.

Seattle Seahawks (Grade B+)

The Seahawks got some help in the pass rush first before focusing on improving the offensive line, running game, and adding a wide receiver. It was a balanced Saturday for them, which also included trading away Sam Howell to the Vikings.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Grade B-)

The Buccaneers chose to improve their pass rush on the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft. They did not add so much on the other side of the ball.

Tennessee Titans (Grade B-)

The Titans have a lot of holes to plug and decided to focus on offense with wide receiver and tight end picks on Saturday. They could have balanced it better with some defensive picks earlier, too.

Washington Commanders (Grade C+)

The Commanders added a wide receiver on Day 3 of the draft, but a bigger focus on defense, given how they were dumped out in the NFC Championship game, might have been encouraged.

