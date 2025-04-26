2025 NFL Draft: How much do undrafted rookie free agents make? Salaries and contracts explained

Up to 257 players would have been selected by 32 teams over seven rounds by the time the 2025 NFL draft concludes on Saturday, but have you ever wondered what happens to those draft prospects who end up not selected?

Prospects not chosen in the draft typically try to sign with teams as undrafted free agents. These undrafted college players can negotiate with different organizations across the league to determine which offer best suits them.

Undrafted free agents are usually offered conventional NFL contracts by the teams that want to sign them. These contracts can differ in terms and incentives because some may include guaranteed money or signing bonuses. However, it should be mentioned that undrafted players' contracts are typically less lucrative than those signed by drafted players.

The amount of money an NFL undrafted free agent makes on his contract usually depends on how much cap space a team has available before signing the player. The majority of teams add an undrafted free agent to their practice squad, which would earn them between a few thousand dollars and over $100,000 annually.

Although the terms of these deals may vary, UDFAs frequently sign NFL contracts for the league's annual minimum compensation. The undrafted rookie reservation amount was around $200,000 for the 2023 season.

How is a drafted player's contract different from an undrafted player's contract?

The length of the contract is one factor that sets an undrafted free agent apart from a drafted player. The base compensation of first-round picks is normally fully guaranteed, and they are typically given a four-year contract with a fifth-year club option.

Additionally, UDFAs sign a three-year contract with a team, whereas players selected in the second to seventh rounds receive a four-year rookie contract after they are selected.

The team that signs the undrafted free agent is the only one with the authority to decide how to structure the contract for undrafted rookies, which is different from that of drafted players. The rookie wage scale, which is determined by a player's draft position, determines how much drafted rookies are paid.

Undrafted rookies also receive fewer guarantees than drafted players. They can surely bring depth and value to an NFL team's roster, but these players have less negotiating leverage because they were not selected in the draft. When you consider that most of them don't often survive training camp, this isn't a totally unfair situation.

