2025 NFL Draft: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 1? 

By Arnold
Modified Apr 24, 2025 10:30 GMT
2025 NFL Draft - Previews - Source: Getty
2025 NFL Draft: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 1? - Source: Getty

The 2025 NFL draft is finally upon us. The three-day event, which is held in Lambeau Field in Green Bay, will begin on Thursday and conclude on Saturday.

While there are 257 picks in this year's draft, Day 1 will feature only Round 1, that is, 32 picks.

What time does the 2025 NFL draft start on Day 1?

Miami QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn
Miami QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft will commence at 8 p.m. ET. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will kickstart the event with his traditional speech, after which he will begin the clock on the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall selection.

Each team has 10 minutes to decide on its first-round draft pick.

Here is the full schedule for the three-day draft:

  • Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday at Noon ET

Fans can watch the draft on NFL Network, where Rich Eisen will be hosting the grand event. He will be joined by draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis, and FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt on the main desk. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport will provide analysis, while Jamie Erdahl will interview the picks.

The draft will also be broadcast on ESPN, where Mike Greenberg will have hosting duties. Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Molly McGrath and Adam Schefter will also be a part of the show on the network.

Here is the full NFL draft order for Round 1:

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Los Angeles Rams
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

