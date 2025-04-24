2025 NFL Draft: What time does the NFL Draft start on Day 1? 

The 2025 NFL draft is finally upon us. The three-day event, which is held in Lambeau Field in Green Bay, will begin on Thursday and conclude on Saturday.
While there are 257 picks in this year's draft, Day 1 will feature only Round 1, that is, 32 picks.
What time does the 2025 NFL draft start on Day 1?
Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft will commence at 8 p.m. ET. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will kickstart the event with his traditional speech, after which he will begin the clock on the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall selection.
Each team has 10 minutes to decide on its first-round draft pick.
Here is the full schedule for the three-day draft:
- Round 1: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Rounds 2-3: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday at Noon ET
Fans can watch the draft on NFL Network, where Rich Eisen will be hosting the grand event. He will be joined by draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis, and FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt on the main desk. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and NFL Insider Ian Rapoport will provide analysis, while Jamie Erdahl will interview the picks.
The draft will also be broadcast on ESPN, where Mike Greenberg will have hosting duties. Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Molly McGrath and Adam Schefter will also be a part of the show on the network.
Here is the full NFL draft order for Round 1:
- Tennessee Titans
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Giants
- New England Patriots
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Chicago Bears
- San Francisco 49ers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Miami Dolphins
- Indianapolis Colts
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Denver Broncos
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens
- Detroit Lions
- Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Philadelphia Eagles
