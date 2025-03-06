2025 NFL free agency: 5 moves Bills should make immediately ft. Rasul Douglas

The Buffalo Bills will begin the 2025 NFL free agency period in much the same position they have been in prior years. Last year, they had another solid season but fell short of making it to the Super Bowl.

Ad

Here are five moves they should make this offseason to keep them within striking distance.

2025 NFL free agency targets for Bills

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bills free agency

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Mack Hollins

Ad

Trending

Mack Hollins was valuable for the Bills last season, setting a career-high with five touchdown receptions. He served as a solid rotational piece for their wide receivers and bringing him back on a new contract makes sense, especially with Amari Cooper also a pending free agent.

Hollins is likely a cheaper option that excelled in their offensive system.

#2 - Rasul Douglas

Rasul Douglas has been consistently reliable as one of the Bills' starting cornerbacks. He is currently without a contract entering the 2025 NFL free agency period, but considering their lack of depth at the position, it would be beneficial to re-sign him.

Ad

Serving in a trio with Taron Johnson and Christian Benford proved to be a solid solution for their passing defense last year.

#3 - BJ Hill

The Bills have five defensive linemen pending free agency during the 2025 NFL offseason. This was already a relative weakness on their roster last season, so with several of them likely departing it has become one of their biggest areas that they will need to address.

Bringing in a proven veteran like Hill, who has recorded 7.5 sacks over the past two years as an interior defensive lineman, would be a logical solution to their problem.

Ad

#4 - Justin Simmons

The Bills' safeties are one of their weaker position groups, especially with Damar Hamlin potentially on the way out during the 2025 NFL free agency. They would seemingly benefit in a major way by improving in this position.

Justin Simmons is an intriguing option for them as he has recorded multiple interceptions in every season of his career. Six of them have come against Patrick Mahomes, which could be an added bonus for Buffalo.

Ad

#5 - Chase Young

Finding another edge rusher should be one of the Bills' priorities during the 2025 NFL free-agency period. Their defensive system doesn't blitz often, so they rely on their front to generate quarterback pressure.

Von Miller continues to age, so bringing in Chase Young gives them a solid addition that could be a defensive staple for them going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.