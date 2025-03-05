The Washington Commanders will be looking to build on an excellent 2024 NFL season in 2025 under second-year QB Jayden Daniels.

Daniels took the league by storm, leading the unfancied Commanders to the NFC Championship game and taking home the NFL Rookie of the Year honors.

Both Daniels and HC Dan Quinn were impressive in their first year in Washington and will be looking to book a ticket to the Super Bowl at the end of the season.

The upcoming free agency period gives the Commanders a chance to build upon their roster, something which they've already done with the trade for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel.

2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 moves Commanders should make

#5 - Replace Jonathan Allen

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn

Veteran DT Jonathan Allen has been given permission by the Commanders to seek a trade this offseason. They could do it by replacing the productivity of the Pro Bowler.

Washington drafted Jer'Zhan Newton with their second-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft but might want to grab another player at the position in a veteran free agent such as Javon Hargrave.

#4 - Find a kicker

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn

The Commanders are set to lose both kickers they used in 2024, Austin Seibert and Zane Gonzalez, in the upcoming free agency period.

There are plenty of reliable veteran kickers likely to be available to replace them, such as Matt Prater, Nick Folk and Joey Slye - the latter of whom used to play for the Commanders.

#3 - Re-sign Marcus Mariota

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Marcus Mariota served as Jayden Daniels' backup quarterback in 2024 and stepped up when needed for Washington. In their win over the Carolina Panthers, Daniels suffered a rib injury early on, and Mariota stood in and threw two touchdowns in a 40-7 win.

He also seems to be well-liked by his teammates, so they could do a lot worse than keeping him in the building in 2025.

#2 - Get WR depth

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The upcoming free agency period will see the wide receiver room be shaken up for the Commanders. Noah Brown, Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jamison Crowder and K.J. Osborn are all due to depart, leaving only Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey on the roster.

With plenty of free agent WRs available to fill the void, such as Amari Cooper, Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs, the Commanders need to beef up their depth at the position.

#1 - Re-sign Bobby Wagner

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Despite turning 34 years old before the 2024 season, veteran LB Bobby Wagner looked like his usual self as he led the Commanders with 132 tackles as well as amassing two sacks, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Wagner only joined Washington on a one-year, $8.5m deal a year ago but has proven his worth as a critical part of a solid defensive unit.

He was named second-team All-Pro, made a Pro Bowl and topped over 100 tackles for the 13th consecutive season. The Commanders must do all they can to bring him back.

