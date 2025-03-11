2025 NFL free agency Day 1 grades: Ryan Poles and Bears get A, Jets get B for Justin Fields experiment and more

The 2025 NFL free agency is here and after the conclusion of Day 1, the rosters are starting to take shape. And so are the expectations because now we can start looking at who are legitimately trying to win the Super Bowl in the upcoming season and who is here to make up the numbers. We have graded all the teams below.

Ad

2025 NFL free agency Day 1 grades

Arizona Cardinals: A

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cardinals get an A for getting Josh Sweat signed. The Eagles Super Bowl star reunites with former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Baltimore Ravens: D

The Ravens, who arguably had the best roster in the 2024 season, did not make any big splashes on the opening day of free agency.

Buffalo Bills: B+

The Bills might have signed Josh Palmer but extending the other Josh, their quarterback, for $330 million over six years seemed more significant. Some more additions are needed for a better grade.

Ad

Trending

Carolina Panthers: B+

The Panthers retooled their defense by adding Tershawn Wharton from the Chiefs and retaining cornerback Jaycee Horn by giving him the largest ever contract to a defensive back worth $100 million. There are still some improvements on offense that might make this a better free agency.

Chicago Bears: A

Ryan Poles gets an A for addressing the offensive line by adding Joe Thuney from the Chiefs and Jonah Jackson from the Rams. Protecting Caleb Williams was this season's first priority and that has been partially achieved.

Ad

Cincinnati Bengals: C-

They placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins and might lose Trey Hendrickson. Adding Samaje Perine does not seem to compensate for those disappointments.

Cleveland Browns: B+

Getting Myles Garrett signed on a $40 million per year deal definitely marks a positive, but they are still struggling with their quarterback position. Getting Kenny Pickett in free agency does not look much of an upgrade.

Dallas Cowboys: D+

The Cowboys only added running back Javonte Williams. It was effective but not splashy. But a Dallas team that missed the playoffs last year needs much more.

Ad

Denver Broncos: A

The Denver Broncos' defense was an unheralded story last year as most of the attention went to rookie quarterback Bo Nix. They have now made that unit even stronger by adding safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Detroit Lions: A-

Strengthening the defense was a priority for the Lions and they did so by signing D.J. Reed. Adding another pass rushing threat still remains imperative though for the reigning NFC North champions.

Ad

Green Bay Packers: B+

The Packers added guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs. While both are good signings, they do not address their need for a star wide receiver.

Houston Texans: B

While losing Stefon Diggs in free agency, they traded for Christian Kirk from the Jaguars before the period began. That gives them a B grade and that can rise further if they pull off some more moves during this period.

Ad

Indianapolis Colts: B

Getting safety Camryn Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward represents a strengthening of their defensive unit. But they did not make any moves on offense and that remains a source of concern.

Jacksonville Jaguars: A-

It's tough to see if the Jaguars got any piece that can change the franchise's fortunes, but their efforts cannot go unrecognized as they picked up a player in free agency from every position.

Ad

Kansas City Chiefs: C

The Chiefs franchise tagged Trey Smith but lost Joe Thuney. Given their problem on the offensive line, adding Jaylon Moore does not seem to be enough. They have also not deepened the offensive weapons available to Patrick Mahomes.

Las Vegas Raiders: A+

The Raiders do not have the best roster after Day 1 of free agency. But they have shown the most improvement and that is primarily courtesy of signing Geno Smith from the Seahawks to address their most pressing need.

Ad

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Retaining Khalil Mack was important after letting Joey Bosa go and while they have added a rushing threat in Najee Harris, there are other areas that they will need to improve for a higher grade.

Los Angeles Rams: A-

This could have been an A+ free agency for the Rams. They retained Matthew Stafford and signed Davante Adams. Had they retained Cooper Kupp, this would have been a phenomenal day for them but since they are letting the veteran go, one has to wonder if the former Jets receiver will be as great a servant as their departing player was.

Ad

Miami Dolphins: D-

The Dolphins were quiet in free agency and before that too. Adding Zach Wilson to cover the backup quarterback position does not count.

Minnesota Vikings: D

Losing Sam Darnold and depending on unproven J.J. McCarthy, who is returning from an injury, does not look ideal. Kevin O'Connell's presence is what stops this grade from sliding further.

New England Patriots: A-

The Patriots team was not hard to improve given how poor they were in 2024. But the front office must be commended for acting quickly and getting players on both sides of the ball, like Milton Williams and Mack Hollins.

Ad

New Orleans Saints: C-

Given their salary cap situation (the worst in the league), bringing anyone would have been tough. But getting a contract done with Chase Young represents a boost that cannot be ignored.

New York Giants: C

They retained Darius Slayton and brought in Paulson Adebo at cornerback. But they are slipping when it comes to landing veteran quarterbacks and it looks likely that their chance to get any of their preferred targets in that position might be slipping away.

Ad

New York Jets: B

As seems to be the case with the Jets every couple of years, they needed a new quarterback. With options sparse in the NFL Draft, they brought in Justin Fields. He represents a low-stake gamble that has the chance of working out. But he needs talent to bring out the best in him and New York is yet to make a move on the offensive front in this free agency.

Ad

Philadelphia Eagles: B

The reigning Super Bowl champions managed to keep Zack Baun and that represents significant success. Losing Josh Sweat and Milton Williams brings their grade down to B.

Pittsburgh Steelers: B+

Trading for DK Metcalf means that whoever comes in as quarterback in Pittsburgh will have good offensive weapons to throw to. That nobody has been identified in that position is the biggest knock on them.

San Francisco 49ers: D-

Ad

They let Kyle Juszczyk walk and lost Deebo Samuel to the Commanders. Dre Greenlaw went over to Denver. This has the feel of a team that is going into a rebuild and not targeting championships.

Seattle Seahawks: C+

The grading could have been worse after losing Geno Smith and DK Metcalf but getting Sam Darnold as their franchise quarterback makes up for at least one of those losses. Getting talent for their new acquisition to thrive should be the next target.

Ad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A-

Bringing back Chris Godwin was the best piece of business they could have done given his familiarity with the system. Adding Haason Reddick on their defense might prove to be a smart move too.

Tennessee Titans: B

Until they solve the quarterback situation, we will not really know how this shakes out, but adding offensive tackle Dan Moore represents a good deal for whoever is coming in.

Ad

Washington Commanders: A+

They traded for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil even before free agency got going. They retained star players like Zach Ertz and Bobby Wagner. They rounded up by adding Javon Kinlaw as their defensive tackle. This is as good a first day conclusion any franchise could have imagined.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.