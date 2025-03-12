2025 NFL Free Agency Day 2 Grades: Ravens get A- for DeAndre Hopkins bet, Colts get D- after signing Daniel Jones and more 

Day 2 of the NFL's 2025 free agency tampering period is done, and the new league year now looms. More players have found new homes, headlined by star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins bolstering Lamar Jackson's passing attack in Baltimore.

Ad

But was it a good move? And who else nailed their signings? Here's a closer look at the latest free agency moves from each team and the grades for them below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2025 NFL Free Agency Day 2 Grades

Arizona Cardinals: C

The Cardinals added to their offense by welcoming back wideout Zay Jones, whom they hope can compete with Michael Wilson as the WR2 behind Marvin Harrison Jr. They also brought in Jacoby Brissett to back up Kyler Murray. Not the best haul overall, but not the worst either.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Atlanta Falcons: B

The Falcons desperately needed a top pass-rusher with Matthew Judon entering free agency, and Leonard Floyd gives them exactly that.

Baltimore Ravens: A-

DeAndre Hopkins will be a bona fide big-play catcher for Lamar Jackson alongside Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers, quashing the potential notion that Derrick Henry is carrying too much of the offensive load.

Buffalo Bills: C

AJ Epenesa and Greg Rousseau, while not as big stars as Josh Allen, have been capable. Joey Bosa may end up in the same situation as his former divisional rival Von Miller.

Ad

Carolina Panthers: A-

The only thing the Panthers did of note was ditching Miles Sanders after two disastrous seasons. Good on them, because Chuba Hubbard is the future of the franchise.

Chicago Bears: D

After being very busy on Day 1, Ryan Poles gets a much-needed break.

Cincinnati Bengals: D

Duke Tobin is silent again, as the saga around Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson continues to occupy him.

Cleveland Browns: B

Ad

Andrew Berry's only major move of the day was to nab Joe Tryon-Shoyinka from Florida, but it may be an underrated move. The former Buccaneer and Myles Garrett on the edges? That spells trouble for many quarterbacks.

Dallas Cowboys: A+

Micah Parsons is Jerry Jones' main concern here, and adding Payton Turner may be his way of nagging the elite pass-rusher. But he did notch a significant victory by extending punter Bryan Anger and returner KaVontae Turpin – after all, special teams badly needs more attention.

Ad

Denver Broncos: D

It is a quiet day at the office for George Paton, who needs a running back and punter.

Detroit Lions: D

The Lions are mostly set for the 2025 season, though they may still need a partner for the recovering Aidan Hutchinson.

Green Bay Packers: D

It is also another quiet day for Brian Gutekunst, who has a young roster set for the future.

Houston Texans: A

The Texans' offensive line just got another boost with guard Laken Tomlinson, while recent Super Bowl champion CJ Gardner-Johnson adds more depth to the secondary. Mario Edwards Jr. also returns to bolster the defensive line.

Ad

Indianapolis Colts: D-

Daniel Jones is not exactly the best quarterback, but Anthony Richardson has not exactly been better than him as well. Expect another playoff miss that leads to a regime change.

Jacksonville Jaguars: D

A quiet day for James Gladstone, who is just waiting to draft Mason Graham and bolster the defense.

Kansas City Chiefs: C

The Chiefs needed a safety to replace Justin Reid, but they went with a cornerback in Kristian Fulton instead. The former Charger may have to work double-time to adjust to his new position.

Ad

Las Vegas Raiders: D

John Spytek is quiet here, having already secured the pieces he feels he needs to make a bid for a suddenly interesting AFC West.

Los Angeles Chargers: F

Joey Bosa is gone. Kristian Fulton is gone. If the Chargers needed to upgrade their defense, they surely had better ideas.

Los Angeles Rams: D

Les Snead is quiet today, having secured Davante Adams a few days ago and just pondering what becomes of Cooper Kupp.

Ad

Miami Dolphins: C

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is nothing special in an aerial corps that has Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Jonnu Smith; but Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis may become something special.

Minnesota Vikings: A+

The Vikings will soon have the NFC North's best defensive tackle duo, as Pro Bowlers Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave are set to unite. And Will Fries is a solid guard who can help JJ McCarthy and Aaron Jones.

Ad

New England Patriots: D

After a noisy period that involved multiple defensive additions, Eliot Wolf is taking a well-needed break before mulling his offensive options.

New Orleans Saints: C+

The Saints are bolstering the secondary with two-time Super Bowl-winning safety Justin Reid, who will reunite with his fellow ex-Chief Tyrann Mathieu. They also extended tight end Juwan Johnson, so that is one offensive weapon secured. Now they need a wideout.

New York Giants: B-

Ad

A day after nabbing Chauncey Gholston, the Giants are adding another monstrous defender in safety Jevon Holland. Hopefully they can provide help for Dexter Lawrence and Co.

New York Jets: D

The Jets need more safeties despite tendering Tony Adams, but they are quiet as of now.

Philadelphia Eagles: B-

The defending Super Bowl champion has been busy ditching players rather than adding them, but their present roster is still a threat.

Ad

Pittsburgh Steelers: D

Amidst all the quarterback uncertainty, GM Omar Khan remains silent.

San Francisco 49ers: F

Kyle Juszczyk is gone, enough said. But why add DeMarcus Robinson when Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall already exist? They need defensive linemen, first and foremost.

Seattle Seahawks: D

After the storm that was the Sam Darnold signing, John Schneider is surprisingly quiet, even though finding Jaxon Smith-Njigba's partner is of the utmost importance.

Ad

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C+

After Joe Tryon Shoyinka's departure, pass-rusher Anthony Nelson will get a bigger role. And punter Riley Dixon should provide stability to one of the most underreported carousels of the 2024 season.

Tennessee Titans: B-

Ryan Stonehouse was not a bad punter in his three seasons in Nashville, but Johnny Hekker is a legend.

Washington Commanders: B

Will Harris provides depth to a safety unit that already lost Jeremy Chinn to Nevada and could lose Darrick Forrest as well. Jeremy McNichols is a great retention for an offense that could be very run-heavy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.