2025 NFL Free Agency predictions: Top 5 moves that could shake up the league next season

The NFL's new free agency period is approaching, and multiple players will need new homes. While some projected moves make sense, others will be so stunning that fans will be left wondering how the organization pulled them off.

Aaron Rodgers and Sam Darnold headline this year’s free agency class, but they are not alone. Players at other positions will also be on the move, and their decisions will significantly impact how their teams are perceived when the first ball is snapped in September.

With that in mind, here are the top five boldest predictions of the 2025 free agency cycle.

#5. Aaron Jones to Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys badly need a running back after a disastrous 2024 season. Ezekiel Elliott flopped in his return, Dalvin Cook failed to make a significant impact, and Rico Dowdle was largely anonymous despite hitting 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.

They have been heavily linked to Boise State phenom Ashton Jeanty, but there’s a strong chance the Las Vegas Raiders could jump ahead of them. So, they need a fallback option.

Fortunately, Aaron Jones is available. He was outstanding with the Minnesota Vikings, amassing 1,138 yards and five touchdowns.

#4. Stefon Diggs to Steelers

Houston Texans v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

When Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans last May, he agreed to eliminate the final three years of his contract. It proved to be a smart move, as an ACL tear ended his season — an injury that would have otherwise tanked his value.

Now, he has a fresh start — and that opportunity could come with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who desperately need a top-tier deep-ball threat to complement or replace George Pickens.

#3. Tee Higgins to Raiders

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers - Source: Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals reportedly plan to franchise tag Tee Higgins once again before negotiating a long-term extension. However, with Ja’Marr Chase also commanding big money and Andrei Iosivas emerging as a potential breakout star, they may not be able to afford all three wideouts.

That is where the Las Vegas Raiders come in. They already have two 1,000-yard receivers in Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers — now imagine adding a five-year veteran receiver, along with a top quarterback and running back. That could be enough to end the Kansas City Chiefs’ dominance in the AFC West.

#2. Sam Darnold to Giants

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

Sam Darnold finally proved himself in the 2024 season, posting career highs in multiple categories and starting a playoff game for the first time in his career. But with J.J. McCarthy set to return from a meniscus tear, Darnold finds himself searching for a new team.

Fortunately, the New York Giants also need a quarterback. They have been linked to Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders and have also shown interest in two-way player Travis Hunter.

Signing a veteran free agent would be a bold yet sensible way to provide stability for incoming sophomores Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Malik Nabers, giving them a quarterback who can reliably distribute the ball.

#1. Aaron Rodgers to Rams

New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

It is no secret that Aaron Rodgers is on his way out of New York. The new regime under coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey wants a clean slate at the position.

However, we predict his landing spot will be the real shocker — we predict he will replace a conflicted Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams. After all, Rodgers was born, raised and educated in California, making this a storybook ending to his career.

