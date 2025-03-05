2025 NFL Free Agency predictions - WR edition: Landing spots for Davante Adams and more

The 2025 NFL free agency period offers plenty of available options in all positions, but the wide receivers may be the deepest. Many proven veterans are currently free agents and could make a major impact for whichever team signs them this year.

Here's where some of the best available receivers could end up during the offseason.

2025 NFL free agency predictions for WRs

Davante Adams

#1 - Davante Adams - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a transitional period with their offense as their top quarterbacks and running backs are all free agents. They are also in desperate need of another wide receiver to join George Pickens in their starting lineup.

Davante Adams makes a ton of sense for them after being released by the New York Jets, especially in another potential reunion with Aaron Rodgers, who is also available and fills a need for them.

#2 - Stefon Diggs - Dallas Cowboys

Stefon Diggs is currently available in 2025 NFL free agency after his contract expired with the Houston Texans. His brother Trevon Diggs plays for the Dallas Cowboys, who are also in need of a true WR2 behind CeeDee Lamb, so the potential pairing seems logical.

#3 - Chris Godwin - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have yet to re-sign Chris Godwin to a new contract, but it wouldn't be surprising for them to do so at some point. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury last year, so they may be able to bring him back on a relative discount.

#4 - Keenan Allen - Denver Broncos

Keenan Allen is one of the most consistently productive wide receivers available in 2025 NFL free agency, though the veteran has been on the decline. He still proved last year with the Chicago Bears that he has plenty left in the tank, so he can provide significant value to the Denver Broncos offense that lacks depth.

#5 - DeAndre Hopkins - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers enjoyed a breakout rookie season from Ladd McConkey last year, but their wide receivers severely lack depth behind him. DeAndre Hopkins would be a clear upgrade for their offense by helping them to solidify the position.

#6 - Amari Cooper - Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens attempted to upgrade their wide receivers last year by adding Diontae Johnson, but he failed to make an impact on their offense. Amari Cooper is a reliable veteran who could give them another solid option in their passing game.

#7 - Hollywood Brown - New York Giants

The New York Giants severely lack play-makers in their offense, so Hollywood Brown can solve a direct problem for them. They are also preparing to bring in a new quarterback, so it will be important to support their transition as much as possible, including during the 2025 NFL free agency period.

