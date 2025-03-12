2025 NFL free agency: Top 10 best remaining free agents after Day 2 ft. Kyle Juszczyk

The second day of the NFL's 2025 free agency tampering period was headlined by Daniel Jones agreeing to $14 million over one year to threaten Anthony Richardson's position at the Indianapolis Colts. As it turns out, many more players are available for the taking but have yet to find new homes as the new league year looms.

Ad

Here are some of the best free agents still available.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 10 2025 NFL free agents: Day 2 edition

10) OT Jedrick Wills

Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones bound to the team in the medium to long term, Jedrick Wills is the odd man out in the Cleveland Browns' starting tackle rotation. But he may find some value as a swing tackle.

Ad

Trending

9) RB Rico Dowdle

Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

It is happening soon: the Dallas Cowboys will not keep Rico Dowdle after signing Javonte Williams. But fortunately for him, other teams need a capable thousand-yarder.

Ad

8) TE Evan Engram

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans - Source: Getty

Evan Engram had quite the fall in 2024, going from over 100 catches and almost 1,000 yards in 2023 to not cracking 50 and 400. Meanwhile, sophomore Brenton Strange was the Jacksonville Jaguars' second-best route-runner at 411 yards from 40 grabs.

Ad

But fortunately for him, some teams need a receiving dominator at tight end.

7) RB Nick Chubb

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

Nick Chubb has been a loyal Cleveland Brown for seven seasons, but Myles Garrett's historic contract extension will prevent him from seeking a big payday of his own.

Ad

With reports linking him to the Steelers and Cowboys, Chubb will likely find a new home soon, despite any injury concerns.

6) S Damar Hamlin

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

After four seasons and a near-death experience with the Buffalo Bills, Damar Hamlin has hinted at seeking a new life elsewhere as the franchise prepares to elevate Cole Bishop beside Taylor Rapp.

Ad

5) LB EJ Speed

Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets - Source: Getty

EJ Speed was one-half of the Indianapolis Colts' much-vaunted hundred-tackle run-stoppers beside Zaire Franklin in 2024. Chris Ballard's dream scenario will be to keep both together, but Charvarius Ward and his lucrative contract may prevent that from happening.

Ad

4) CB Stephon Gilmore

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Vikings were not supposed to be title contenders in 2024 but made a solid case for themselves thanks to a dominant defense. Stephon Gilmore in particular went from unsigned in August to contributing to a 14-3 record. He may be 35, but his wisdom knows no age.

Ad

3) OG Mekhi Becton

Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

As a tackle with the New York Jets, Mekhi Becton was mediocre at best, and awful at worst. Then he landed in Philadelphia and was told to switch to guard.

Ad

It might have been the best decision of his career, as he helped Saquon Barkley join the 2,000-yard club and won a Super Bowl. Suddenly teams are coveting him and his 363 lbs. of "road-grading".

2) FB Kyle Juszczyk

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

The San Francisco 49ers' dynamic "block and catch" duo is no more, as fullback Kyle Juszczyk was finally released on Tuesday, separating him from George Kittle. But dozens of running backs in the league could use his help in creating lanes for them.

Ad

1) QB Russell Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

Here it is - another of the biggest questions of the 2025 offseason: where will Russell Wilson be?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have vacillated between wanting him back and letting him walk. The New York Giants want a quarterback who can help them win now. Or the so-called "nuclear option": he could just retire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL analyst questions Bills decision of signing Josh Allen to $330,000,000 contract extension