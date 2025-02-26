2025 NFL Player survey: 5 teams with worst team owner grades feat. Woody Johnson & Jets

The NFL Players Association released its annual team report cards on Wednesday, revealing which owners earned their players' trust and which fell short. This year's survey collected responses from 1,695 players across all 32 teams, averaging about 53 respondents per organization.

Woody Johnson of the New York Jets scored lowest among all NFL owners, earning an F grade and landing dead last (32nd) in the rankings. The assessment comes just weeks after Johnson publicly acknowledged his need to improve as an owner:

"Absolutely, I have to look in the mirror, and I have to be a better owner," Johnson told reporters on Jan. 28 after introducing new coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. "And I'm trying to be better."

Bottom five owners according to NFL player survey

Here is a look at the five teams with the worst team owners:

#1 New York Jets – Woody Johnson (Grade: F, Rank: 32/32)

Johnson received the lowest possible marks across nearly all categories. Jets players rated his willingness to invest in facilities at just 5.58 out of 10 – the worst among all 32 owners. Players also ranked him last for contributing to positive team culture and second-to-last for commitment to building a winning team.

Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh after Week 6 and general manager Joe Douglas six weeks later. According to sources cited in the documents, Johnson's increased involvement in personnel decisions created frustration throughout the organization.

#2 Carolina Panthers – David Tepper (Grade: D-, Rank: 31/32)

Tepper fared only slightly better than Johnson in the NFL player survey. Panthers players rated his willingness to invest in facilities at 6.12 out of 10, ranking 29th league-wide. They placed him 31st for contributing to positive team culture and last (32nd) for commitment to building a competitive team.

#3 Arizona Cardinals – Michael Bidwill (Grade: D-, Rank: 30/32)

Bidwill received particularly low marks for facility investment, scoring just 5.90 out of 10 from Cardinals players – ranking 31st among owners. Players also doubted Bidwill's contributions to team culture (28th) and commitment to building a winner (27th).

According to the survey, the Cardinals ranked as the worst overall workplace in the NFL.

#4 New England Patriots – Robert Kraft (Grade: D, Rank: 29/32)

Kraft ranked near the bottom in player perception. Patriots players rated his willingness to invest in facilities at 6.15 out of 10 (28th), while ranking him 30th in both team culture contribution and commitment to building a competitive team.

The Patriots finished as the second-worst workplace overall.

#5 Pittsburgh Steelers – Art Rooney II (Grade: D, Rank: 28/32)

Players scored Rooney's willingness to invest in facilities at just 6.0 out of 10 (30th), while giving mediocre marks for contributing to team culture (25th).

One relative bright spot: players ranked Rooney 22nd for commitment to building a competitive team – still below average but significantly better than the other owners on this list.

NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell noted positive league-wide trends, saying:

"What initially seemed a shame campaign is really, 'How do we improve working conditions for our guys?' It doesn't mean you have to build a new building, but we're saying, 'be responsible.' And I'm seeing they are."

This progress is shown in the NFL player survey numbers, with 41% more A-minus or better grades awarded than last year. D-plus grades dropped by 51%, while only four areas across all teams received F-minus grades.

