2x Super Bowl champ claims multi-million Brock Purdy contract extension will shock the world

When it comes to Brock Purdy's ability to defeat his draft stock, most analysts have placed him on the Tom Brady spectrum. Brady was selected in the sixth round but dominated for two decades. Purdy was selected as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but has helped the 49ers get to the NFC Championship and Super Bowl over the last two years.

Such accomplishments will be rewarded with a "bag," according to two-time Super Bowl champion and former Tom Brady teammate Logan Ryan. Speaking on "All Facts, No Breaks," Ryan claimed Purdy's soon-to-be newfound robust income size would blow the minds of fans and pundits worldwide.

“He's here to stay. I think they're going to give him a bag, too. He's going to be like one of the highest-paid," Ryan said. "People will be shocked. Like, what? You're going to be talking about that forever. But, nah, he's here to stay."

What could Brock Purdy's contract extension realistically look like?

Brock Purdy at Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers Media Availability

Brock Purdy's next deal appears to be on pace to be one of the biggest in the NFL.

The best indicator of the market is to look for the most similar player in the NFL right now. The biggest thing holding back Purdy's value was his draft stock. That said, he has managed to overperform it, but still, at such a young age, it cannot be forgotten just yet.

The closest comparisons in terms of players over-performing their draft stock at the quarterback position currently in the NFL are Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins. Both quarterbacks are currently playing on deals ranking in the top 12 in terms of total size per spot.

Currently, the former fourth-round pick, Prescott is playing on a deal worth $160 million. Also, former fourth-round pick Kirk Cousins is playing on a deal worth up to $180 million.

However, Brock Purdy has two big selling points over those two. He's already been farther in the playoffs than either quarterback. Also, he's younger than both players.

As such, with Cousins and Prescott both ranked in the top 12, Purdy could easily find himself in the top 10 at a bare minimum. To get into the top ten, one needs to earn a contract worth close to $250 million. Of course, the length of the deal is the next question.

With Purdy being young, there's reason to believe he could get a long-term deal and at $250 million, a five-year deal would put his salary close to $50 million per season.

