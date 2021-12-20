3 2021 NFL Draft first-round picks looking like busts

The 2021 NFL Draft was recent enough to where it's still tough to declare a true grade for each and every pick. Yet we can see players who are trending in the direction of being busts early on in their careers.

Three players, in particular, stand out as those who may not be long-term stars in their respective NFL cities.

3 NFL first-round picks looking like busts

#3 - Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Zach Wilson has had a rough go in 2021. The New York Jets fell to 3-11 in Week 15, and Wilson finished with only 170 yards. He has six passing touchdowns all year and all six have been scored in a total of three games.

The Jets are not a good team, and fans have to be fearing that Wilson could end up just like Sam Darnold. He has not shown any gradual improvement as a rookie, though it is fair to note he missed time with a knee injury.

Ed Zitron @edzitron Zach Wilson is in prime jets form Zach Wilson is in prime jets form https://t.co/11ukP2uk9k

Going No. 2 overall meant Wilson was headed to a struggling franchise in the Jets. The team has not had a winning season since 2015 and the lack of structure is hurting the rookie. Still, he may finish the season with fewer than 10 touchdown passes, and that is inexcusable as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Chicago Bears v Tennessee Titans

#2 - Caleb Farley, Tennessee Titans

Caleb Farley is on this list not because of any lack of talent. Unfortunately, the Tennessee Titans defensive back is dealing with a list of injury issues. A torn ACL ultimately ended his season in October.

Farley entered the NFL with injury concerns after an ACL tear in college. He also sat out the 2020 season because of COVID-19. The Titans took a chance, and unfortunately, the injury problems persisted.

Being called a bust does not always have to be the result of poor play. Farley may just not be healthy enough to have a successful NFL career. But there is still plenty of time for him to recover and change that narrative.

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

#1 - Kadarius Toney, New York Giants

The New York Giants drafted Kadarius Toney at No. 20 overall, looking for their next No. 1 receiver. He did have one monster game in 2021 with 10 catches for 189 yards in Week 5; yet he still only has 392 yards in nine games.

The Giants offense has been a mess with injuries to Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley not doing much to balance the unit. That leaves Toney in a tough spot, and he has also dealt with injuries during his rookie season. That coupled with Jason Garrett getting fired as offensive coordinator makes it tough to evaluate the offense as a whole this year.

Dan Duggan @DDuggan21 Giants WR Kadarius Toney looked like he might have aggravated his oblique while running light routes early in practice: Giants WR Kadarius Toney looked like he might have aggravated his oblique while running light routes early in practice: https://t.co/lq8z3Wp3Ve

But Toney is still a first-round receiver and is expected to be an NFL star. If he can't reach 500 or 600 yards on the season, fans will be wondering if there is a future for him in New York City.

Edited by Piyush Bisht