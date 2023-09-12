3 Aaron Rodgers waiver wire replacements to target ahead of Week 2 feat. Jared Goff

Aaron Rodgers threw just one pass as the quarterback of the Jets before exiting the Monday Night matchup against the Bills. The four-time NFL MVP was taken back to the locker room on a cart.

It is feared by the Jets that Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles, meaning his 2023 season could be over. An MRI will give a more definitive answer.

Fantasy owners like yourself could be looking at the waiver wire if you had the 39-year-old on your team. There are a couple of options out there that could supplement the loss of Rodgers in fantasy.

Top fantasy waiver wire pickups for Week 2 in wake of Aaron Rodgers' injury

1] Jared Goff fantasy projection: Why you should target Lions QB

Jared Goff is incredibly still available on many waiver wires in most leagues, nearly 50 percent actually, as per Eric Moody of ESPN. Week Two sees Goff and the Detroit Lions host the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks allowed the third-most passing yards in Week One to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Goff had a solid game against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 253 yards and a touchdown in the Week One win.

Goff is projected to get at least 28 points in your PPR league this week versus Seattle. Seattle's defense gave up a lot of big plays in the air. This is welcome news to fantasy owners worried about Aaron Rodgers.

The Lions quarterback could be in for a field day in their home opener. Get him if he's still there as Goff could be a long-term solution moving forward.

2] Baker Mayfield fantasy projection: Why you should target Buccaneers QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looked impressive against the Minnesota Vikings in Week One. Mayfield threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Minnesota.

It doesn't seem like much but grab him nonetheless as 10 percent of teams have him on their fantasy roster, as per Yahoo.

Tampa Bay will face a Chicago Bears defense that looks similar to the Bears defense of last year. They allowed Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love to rack up 245 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Mayfield is projected to have at least 21 points in PPR leagues in Week Two with the potential to eclipse that mark. If Aaron Rodgers is out, Mayfield is a good move to make.

3] Brock Purdy fantasy projection: Why you should target 49ers QB

A case could be made for Mac Jones in this spot but I went with Brock Purdy. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is rostered in just 24.5 percent of fantasy leagues. Purdy went for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers win over the Steelers.

Purdy and the 49ers will face the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week Two. The Rams defense did a great job shutting down Geno Smith last week. However, Purdy's success will come from his many offensive weapons like Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

One also cannot forget about the impact of running back Christian McCaffrey in the passing game. Purdy should net about 18 points in the PPR leagues in Week Two as his trend of at least two passing touchdowns should continue.