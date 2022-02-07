3 alternatives to the current NFL Pro Bowl structure

The NFL may have a problem on its hands with the current way the Pro Bowl operates. The league tries to market the game as a star-studded affair, only for it to become a game of two-hand touch football.

Sunday's Pro Bowl saw the AFC take down the NFC by a final score of 41-35. It is fair to say neither side was trying too hard. This looked more like a game amongst friends than anything normally seen in the league.

So what can the league do to make the Pro Bowl better? There are several options that can lead to necessary change.

3 alternatives to the current NFL Pro Bowl

#1 - No game at all

This would be the most drastic approach of all. The NFL could simply hand out Pro Bowl honors like they do with the All-Pro awards. Thus, players can get bonuses tied to incentives related to making the Pro Bowl.

This also allows everyone to get a much-needed break after the season. It would be hard to imagine players complaining too much if the honor also came with a nice bonus. Preventing any further injuries is the main draw with this plan.

#2 - A weekend of skills competition

The Pro Bowl already features a wide range of skill competitions for players of all positions. Such a format can take over the event in general, with suitable bonuses tied in for performance.

This could even culminate in some seven-on-seven games between the sides in a flag football format. That wouldn't be all that different from the physicality seen in the Pro Bowl as it stands right now.

More players may be inclined to accept the honor and show up if they know they will be paid to take a vacation and take part in simple drills.

#3 - A serious bonus structure

There is already an excellent bonus structure in place for the Pro Bowl. The winners reportedly get $80,000, while players on the losing team still take home $40,000. But let's say the NFL wants to increase motivation to take the game much more seriously.

They could go well beyond $100,000 to the winners, and something lower like $25,000 to the losers. Young players in particular would be much more inclined to win and not just treat the game like a backyard scrimmage.

This would also make the game a proper watch for fans before the Super Bowl. At the moment it may serve as a break for a week before the end of the season. Players playing to win are always more fun to watch than everyone just hanging out and treating the game like a casual scrimmage or exhibition. Money talks, and the players would surely listen.

