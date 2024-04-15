3 bargain free agents Jerry Jones and Cowboys should target before 2024 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys' silence in the free agency and trade markets may already be legendary by this point.

Jerry Jones seems to have a plan here: use the 2024 Draft to restock his roster. His biggest needs are obviously running back and offensive lineman; but circumstances may make his job harder than initialy foreseen.

There are plenty of top-tier OL prospects who deserve first-round status; but the Cowboys do not have a particularly high draft pick, so most (if not all) of them may be gone before they even have a chance. Running back, meanwhile, has one of the shallower classes, with it being generally agreed that there will be no first-round selections.

This means Jones may eventually have to splurge, and these are some of the biggest names he can pick up for cheap...

3) Cody Whitehair

Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears

First up on the Dallas Cowboys' shopping list: a center.

Tyler Biadasz was a constant presence during his stint there, starting every game he played and contributing to their playoff streak since 2021. But now he has left for the divisional rival Washington Commanders.

That leaves only Brock Hoffman, who has had two career starts but does not figure to be a solution. Enter Cody Whitehair, who is still unemployed after beng ditched by the Chicago Bears. He would fancy a chance to play for a contender, and the Cowboys get a proven center for a low price.

2) Charles Leno

New York Giants v Washington Commanders

Speaking of the Bears, here is another former Pro Bowler whom Jerry Jones could use.

Tyron Smith has long been heralded as one of the best left tackles in all of football, blocking for Tony Romo and Dak Prescott as each set franchise passing record after passing record. But for 2024, he is taking his talents to the New York Jets, who have been seeking a premier protector for Aaron Rodgers as he returns from his Achilles injury.

Charles Leno Jr. is coming off a three-year stint with the Commanders, where he was mostly anonymous outside of a surprise near-playoff run in 2022. But with the likes of Joe Alt, Amarius Mims, and Olu Fashanu possibly no longer available by the time No. 24 comes, he would be a quality addition to the offensive line.

1) Dalvin Cook

Houston Texans v New York Jets

This bears repeating: The Dallas Cowboys badly need a running back.

Tony Dorsett, Emmitt Smith, DeMarco Murray, Ezekiell Elliott, Tony Pollard, even Marion Barber - all of these were Pro Bowlers and strong performers during their time in Arlington.

But after Pollard's departure for the Tennessee Titans, they have quite a disastrous RB corps. Rico Dowdle? Malik Davis? Deuce Vaughn? Snoop Conner? None of them frankly is on their predecessor's level.

Hence, Dalvin Cook. The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off a lackluster stint with the New York Jets, who released him before the season even ended. He then moved on to the Baltimore Ravens and their underwhelming playoff run.

Still, he is an obvious upgrade over all those names. The Cowboys need him now.