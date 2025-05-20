3 best and worst QBs Brock Purdy's 49ers will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. C.J. Stroud 

The San Francisco 49ers were likely still in Super Bowl slumber last year as they recorded only six wins and failed to make the playoffs. Their fans are hoping to see the team return to the postseason, especially after Brock Purdy signed one of the highest-paying contracts in the league on Friday.

Ad

The Niners will face some of the teams with the worst quarterback situations in the league next season because of their schedule, which includes a few matchups against weaker/rebuilding teams. However, they will also battle with some excellent quarterbacks.

Let's look at the the top and worst quarterbacks scheduled to face Purdy and the 49ers in the 2025 NFL regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best quarterbacks the 49ers will face in 2025

#1 - Matthew Stafford (LA Rams) - Weeks 5 and 10

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With Matthew Stafford back with the Rams on a team-friendly contract this offseason, LA is expected to be among the NFC's best teams in 2025.

Stafford has played in many games against the San Francisco 49ers over the course of his career, which has lasted over 10 years. In 11 games against San Francisco, he has passed for 2,781 yards, 15 touchdowns,and eight interceptions while having a 3-8 record.

#2 - C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) - Week 8

Ad

In the event that the Houston Texans are among the league's top teams this season, fans can expect to see C.J. Stroud perform similarly to how he did in his 2023 rookie campaign.

Even though Stroud's performance suffered a hit last season, he can be among the league's finest quarterbacks if he's playing at his best.

#3 - Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Week 6

Baker Mayfield received some first-round bust shouts before he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. However, in his two years with the team, the quarterback experienced a career comeback, which has helped the Bucs continue to dominate the NFC South following Tom Brady's retirement.

Ad

Mayfield had some early MVP considerations last season, but it eventually subsided into what was his best season to date. He recorded at least 4,000 yards in each of his two seasons in Tampa Bay while also tallying 69 touchdowns.

Worst quarterbacks the 49ers will face in 2025

#1 - Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints) - Week 2

Tyler Shough, a 25-year-old second-round pick this year, is the frontrunner to replace Derek Carr as the New Orleans Saints' next starter after Carr's recent retirement.

Ad

With Shough likely becoming their QB1, the Saints' quarterback room is arguably the worst in the NFL.

The team's other options are third-year quarterback Jake Haener, who has only started one NFL game in his career, and second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler, who finished 0–6 in the games he started in 2024.

#2 - Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) - Week 16

Anthony Richardson played just four games before suffering a shoulder injury that ended his rookie season in 2023 prematurely. He only completed 47.7% of his passes last year, showing his continued struggles with consistency and health.

Ad

Richardson was replaced by Joe Flacco as the team's starter after a string of uninspiring performances. Daniel Jones, another player who has failed to live up to his pre-draft promise in the NFL, will benefit if the third-year pro suffers the same fate this season as a result of subpar play.

#3 - Russell Wilson/Jaxson Dart (New York Giants) - Week 9

Although Russell Wilson is expected to start at quarterback for the New York Giants at the beginning of the season, it is uncertain if he will still be the starter when the Giants host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9.

The Niners should have an easier time against the Giants' quarterback in their midseason matchup, regardless of who starts in Week 9 — Wilson or Jaxson Dart. Dart was selected late in the first round in what was considered a weak quarterback class, while Wilson is no longer as good as he once was.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.