3 best and worst QBs Browns will face in 2024 NFL schedule feat. Dak Prescott

The Cleveland Browns are heading into a make-or-break year with Deshaun Watson at the helm. For the team to have any realistic hope of envisioning a future with the quarterback beyond his currently massive record-breaking deal, 2024 must deliver.

However, in a quarterback-loaded division, it could be tough. That said, there are a few bones thrown the Browns' way. Here's a look at the best and worst QBs of the 2024 schedule.

3 best QBs Browns will face in 2024

#3 - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

Dak Prescott may have his share of doubters after his monumental implosion against Jordan Love in the playoff last season. However, before January, Prescott has consistently delivered quality seasons. As such, heading into a contract year, the quarterback has added incentive to grab 2024 with two hands. Unfortunately, that schedule includes the Browns.

#2 - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson at NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Press Conference - Courtesy of Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson has turned heads since taking the job from Joe Flacco back in 2018. While he continues to pursue his first Super Bowl, the quarterback has nabbed two MVPs and owns a winning record unlike few in the league. He is also getting more accurate, attacking his biggest criticism. Coming off a season with a 67.2% completion percentage, Jackson is set to be another difficult out.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes at 2024 TIME100 GALA

Patrick Mahomes started his career on fire and despite putting up arguably the worst regular season of his career, he still won the Super Bowl. At this point, beating Patrick Mahomes alone would go a long way toward building Watson's case to remain around after his current deal expires.

However, unlike their situation with Jackson, the Browns will play Mahomes just once in the regular season. Mahomes has never thrown less than 26 touchdowns in a season.

3 worst QBs Browns will face in 2024

#3 - Bo Nix

Bo Nix at NFL Combine

Bo Nix was the last first-round quarterback picked in the 2024 NFL Draft. He may have Sean Payton in his corner, but Payton has never coached a premium first-round rookie before. Until Nix can prove that he was undervalued by 11 teams that skipped him, he will have an uphill battle ahead.

Many analysts claim the quarterback was a second-round prospect taken desperately by Denver. If that is the true reasoning behind the selection, it would be good news for Deshaun Watson's Browns.

#2 - Derek Carr

Derek Carr at New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Derek Carr's resume is about as predictable as they come. Carr will throw for about 20 or 25 touchdowns, earn a roughly .500 record or just below it, and miss the playoffs. Meaning, the Browns almost assuredly have better than a coin-flip chance of winning against the quarterback by default. Most coaches would take those odds in a heartbeat.

#1 - Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones at New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

The last time Daniel Jones threw for more than 20 touchdowns, a global pandemic was a futuristic hypothetical scenario. Now, heading into his sixth season since getting drafted in 2019, the quarterback has his back against the wall.

The team drafted Malik Nabers instead of Jones' replacement at sixth overall, but if the Giants find themselves in the top 10 again, it will be beyond time for a replacement.