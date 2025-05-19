  • home icon
  3 best and worst QBs Joe Burrow's Bengals will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Josh Allen and more

3 best and worst QBs Joe Burrow's Bengals will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Josh Allen and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 19, 2025 15:21 GMT
NFL: AFC Divisional Round-Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
3 best and worst QBs Joe Burrow's Bengals will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Josh Allen and more (image credit: IMAGN)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are among the most exciting teams in the NFL. The franchise is potent on offense, but its shaky defense makes the chances of a shootout victory exponentially higher.

The 2025 regular season has been released, and the Bengals know their opponents in a potential playoff push. Let's examine the best and worst quarterbacks the AFC giants will face.

Three best QBs Joe Burrow's Bengals will face in 2025

3. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins – Week 16

A fit Tua Tagovailoa is a nightmare for almost all NFL franchises. With offensive weapons like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De’Von Achane, Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are a tricky task for the Bengals to navigate.

Zac Taylor's team must get its defense on point to avoid an embarrassing outcome in Week 16.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – Weeks 13 and 15

Cincinnati has two games in three weeks against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. These matchups have the potential to make or break its season.

The Bengals must plan around Jackson's versatile skill set and monitor Derrick Henry in the backfield.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – Week 14

Sandwiched in-between the games against the Baltimore Ravens is a matchup with the Buffalo Bills, who have reigning MVP Josh Allen on their roster.

Allen is a defense's worst nightmare, as he can truck down the field with his arm strength and running ability.

Three worst QBs Joe Burrow's Bengals will face in 2025

3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars – Week 2

Trevor Lawrence has failed to impress since his Pro Bowl season in 2022. The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't any closer to contention, and they must deal with Lawrence's long contract and growing number of injuries. Joe Burrow and Co. willl likely favor this game in the 2025 calendar.

2. J. J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings – Week 3

J. J. McCarthy hasn't played a snap of NFL football yet due to his meniscus injury from last year's preseason. It's too early to tell whether he'll show off the Michigan form in the pros.

1. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers – Weeks 7 and 11

Mason Rudolph is the QB1 on the Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart. That makes for fearful reading by the time the Steelers face the Bengals

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

