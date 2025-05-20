  • home icon
3 best and worst QBs Josh Allen's Bills will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Patrick Mahomes

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 20, 2025 15:22 GMT
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
3 best and worst QBs Josh Allen's Bills will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Patrick Mahomes (image credit: IMAGN)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have Super Bowl expectations heading into the 2025 regular season. They have the reigning MVP and enter the season with an impressively assembled roster.

With the 2025 regular season schedule out, let's look at three of the best and worst QBs the Bills will face.

Three best QBs Josh Allen's Bills will face in 2025 NFL season

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals - Week 14

Joe Burrow put up MVP-caliber stats in the 2024 regular season despite the Bengals failing to make the playoffs. He is a sensational ball-passing passer and works well under pressure.

Additionally, the presence of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins will give the Bills a few headaches heading into the matchup.

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens - Week 1

Lamar Jackson has the speed, accuracy and poise needed to win a ball game. The Baltimore Ravens are also not sparing expenses in building around him.

Jackson and Co. will be out for revenge after Buffalo ended their Super Bowl dreams in last season's AFC divisional round.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - Week 9

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been the thorn to Buffalo's Super Bowl dreams for years. Josh Allen and the Bills' run always seems to end in the hands of the perennial Super Bowl champs.

This season's Week 9 meeting could preview another conference round matchup.

Three worst QBs Josh Allen's Bills will face in 2025 NFL season

3. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons - Week 6

Michael Penix Jr. is a talented quarterback, as evidenced by his college football career and second-place finish in the 2023 Heisman Trophy voting. However, it's difficult to ignore his relative inexperience heading into the matchup against the Bills.

The Atlanta Falcons haven't made the playoffs since 2017, and that should give Buffalo fans extra hope entering Week 6.

2. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers - Week 13

Playing in Pittsburgh against the Steelers is typically a dicey matchup. However, seeing Mason Rudolph as QB1 bodes for optimism for Josh Allen and his team.

1. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints - Week 4

Tyler Shough barely played in the first few seasons of his collegiate football career due to injuries. A Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills might be a "Welcome to the NFL moment" for New Orleans' rookie.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
