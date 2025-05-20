3 best and worst QBs Justin Fields' Jets will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Baker Mayfield and more

The New York Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010. However, they enter the 2025 regular season with a new coach, Aaron Glenn, and a new starting quarterback, Justin Fields. So there's reason for optimism among the team's fan base.

With the 2025 regular season schedule out, let's look at three of the best and worst quarterbacks the Jets will go up against.

Three best QBs Justin Fields' Jets will face in 2025 NFL season

3. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Week 3

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs will host the New York Jets in Week 3. The game will be a dicey matchup due to Mayfield's arm talent and the quality of his receiving options.

Mayfield is fresh off arguably the best two years of his career, and New York must plan around his gunslinger style of play.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals - Week 8

Justin Fields and the Jets will travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 8. Aaron Glenn's team has the reigning comeback player of the year, Joe Burrow, to contend with.

Burrow is fresh off the best individual season of his career and likely favors a visit from New York in 2025.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills - Weeks 2 and 18

The New York Jets will play against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills twice in the 2025 regular season. Allen is the reigning league MVP and one of football's most dynamic offensive weapons.

The perennial Pro Bowler is a nightmare for defensive coordinators due to his running and throwing ability.

Three worst QBs Justin Fields' Jets will face in 2025 NFL season

3. Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons - Week 13

Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons will be in town for Week 13 of the 2025 season. He is entering his first season as a full-time starter, and still has some learning to do.

2. Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers - Week 1

The Jets' first game of the season is against Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rudolph could be considered a placeholder quarterback until the team convinces a more established veteran to join the squad. However, a matchup against a Rudolph-led Steelers team feels winnable.

1. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints - Week 16

The Saints selected Tyler Shough at No. 40 this year. Initially expected to be a backup, he might be the starting quarterback due to Derek Carr's abrupt retirement.

Expect Aaron Glenn and the Jets to put immense pressure on the rookie QB as they go for the win.

