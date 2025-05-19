3 best and worst QBs Justin Herbert's Chargers will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Jayden Daniels

The LA Chargers faced some of the league's top quarterbacks in 2024, and they performed well against them defensively. The Chargers will once more take on some of the NFL's top signal-callers this year, including Patrick Mahomes twice.

Let's look at the top and worst quarterbacks who will face Justin Herbert and his teammates in the 2025 NFL regular season.

Best quarterbacks the Chargers will face in 2025

#1 - Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - Week 1 and Week 15

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers will start their 2025 season in Brazil, where they'll clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. São Paulo in Week 1 is a good place to start if the teams wants to unseat the Chiefs, who have won nine consecutive AFC West titles.

Patrick Mahomes has been a dominant force in the AFC since taking over as the team's starting quarterback in 2018. He also has a 10-2 record against the Chargers during that span.

In 12 games against LA over his career, Mahomes has passed for 3,270 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

#2 - Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - Week 5

It is expected that Jayden Daniels would get even better in his second season after impressing in 2024.

Daniels recorded the fourth-best quarterback rating among all signal callers and emerged as one of the league's most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks last year. When the Chargers face Washington in Week 5, they will likely be cautious of the threats he poses.

#3 - Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - Week 14

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the scariest teams to play against next season. Jalen Hurts and his teammates are fresh off winning the Super Bowl in February. He has led the Birds to two Super Bowl appearances in the last three seasons and the team will look to pick up where they left off.

It will be interesting to see how teams will try to contain Philadelphia's explosive offense in 2025; however, a plan to stop Hurts could be a good way to start.

Worst quarterbacks the Chargers will face in 2025

#1 - Mason Rudolph (Pittsburgh Steelers) - Week 10

Aaron Rodgers has been rumored to abandon his retirement plans and take over as the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. Since that hasn't materialized, Mason Rudolph is expected to be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback.

Every team on the Steelers' schedule would likely be salivating over the chance to face them this season if Rudolph is the confirmed QB1. As a starter for the Tennessee Titans, Rudolph had a 1-4 record last season, recording 1,530 passing yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

#2 - Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) - Week 7

The Chargers' defense showed their tenacity in multiple games throughout the 2025 campaign. Anthony Richardson will likely struggle against the Chargers' defense in Week 7.

He had one of the lowest completion rates in the league last season (47.7%), in addition to registering 12 interceptions. After a run of poor games, Joe Flacco replaced him as the Colts' starting quarterback from Week 7 to Week 10.

#3 - Russell Wilson (New York Giants) - Week 4

If Russell Wilson starts the season as QB1 for the New York Giants, he will likely still be the starter when the team faces the Chargers in Week 4.

Wilson will play for his third team this season since departing the Seahawks following the 2021 campaign. That should be a telling sign about the quarterback, who is 36 years old.

The Giants will likely continue to benefit from Wilson's capacity for executing deep throws in 2025; however, his inconsistent performances and issues with mobility could remain evident concerns.

