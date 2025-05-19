3 best and worst QBs Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Josh Allen

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the NFL's team to beat for the past several seasons due to their incredible run since 2018. The NFL frequently gives the Chiefs one of the most primetime games because of that status.

The NFL has given Kansas City a league-high seven primetime games this season, in addition to Thanksgiving and Christmas Day games. This means that quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face some of the league's top passers in primetime.

Meanwhile, Kansas City also has games scheduled against teams going through a rebuild, which likely means they will find it easier against the passers of those teams.

In this article, we will look at the best and the worst quarterbacks Mahomes and his teammates have to compete against in the 2025 NFL regular season.

Best quarterbacks the Chiefs will face in 2025

#1 - Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) - Week 9

Over the past few years, Chiefs vs. Bills games have been among the league's most intriguing encounters. While the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes have often gotten the better of Josh Allen in the playoffs, Mahomes has only won one in five regular-season games against Allen and the Bills in his career.

In his five regular-season games against Kansas City, Allen, the reigning NFL MVP, has a 60.6% completion rate for 1,261 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 220 yards rushing and three more touchdowns on the ground.

#2 - Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) - Week 4

While Lamar Jackson does not have the best record against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in his career, he is still one of the best, if not the best, quarterbacks in the league at the moment.

Jackson, who has already won two NFL MVP honors in his career, was once again a finalist for the coveted honor last season. He also got a First-team All-Pro nod in 2024 after recording a passer rating of 119.6 with 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions in 17 games.

Jackson, who has already lost five of his six meetings versus Mahomes, will be hoping to get one over the Chiefs this time.

#3 - Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) - Week 2

In his career, Jalen Hurts has a 2-2 record against Patrick Mahomes (1-1 in the playoffs), but he will have a chance to break the tie in Week 2 of the 2025 regular season.

Hurts led Philadelphia to a 24-0 halftime lead over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in February. He went on to lead his team to a 40–22 victory and also won Super Bowl MVP for his brilliant performance in that game.

Worst quarterbacks the Chiefs will face in 2025

#1 - Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) - Week 12

The Chiefs are scheduled to face the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead in a Week 12 matchup that will likely prove too difficult for Colts' third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Chiefs are a tough opponent for any team because of their resolute defense, but they are more so for a quarterback who has struggled with consistency and decision-making ever since he joined the league.

In addition to recording a dismal 12 interceptions, Richardson's 47.7% completion rate last season was among the lowest in the league. Joe Flacco took his place as the Colts' starter in Weeks 7–10 after a string of lackluster performances.

#2 - Russell Wilson (New York Giants) - Week 3

The matchup between the Chiefs and the Giants in Week 3 will feature a New York team still rebuilding in the early stages of the season, with new quarterback Russell Wilson at center.

The 36-year-old former Seattle Seahawks quarterback was once regarded as one of the league's best at his position, but he is now in decline.

Wilson led an offense that struggled toward the end of the season while he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The late offensive downtown resulted in a five-game losing skid that included a playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the wildcard round.

The Giants will probably still enjoy Wilson's ability to make deep passes in 2025, but there will still be noticeable issues with his consistency and agility.

#3 - Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars) - Week 5

Inconsistency has plagued Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense over the last two seasons, especially in their passing game. Particular attention has been paid to T-Law's performance, raising questions about his accuracy and ability to make good decisions while under pressure.

Lawrence and the Jaguars' offensive flaws suggest that the Chiefs and Mahomes will likely come away with a positive result in their Week 5 matchup at EverBank Stadium.

