3 best and worst QBs Sam Darnold's Seahawks will face in 2025 NFL schedule feat. Baker Mayfield

Quarterback Sam Darnold will not get many opportunities to have legendary quarterback battles in his first year with the Seattle Seahawks in 2025. Except for Washington's Jayden Daniels, the Hawks' schedule for this season does not include games against the league's high-end top quarterbacks.

The team will still have to compete against some very good signal-callers, though.

We'll look at the top and least proficient quarterbacks facing Sam Darnold and the Seahawks in the 2025 NFL regular season in this article.

Best NFL quarterbacks the Seahawks will face in 2025

#1 - Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) - Week 9

As the No. 2 draft pick in 2024, the expectations were high for quarterback Jayden Daniels in his rookie year. To say that he lived up to those expectations would be an understatement, to be fair.

Daniels won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award last year after taking the Commanders from a four-win team in 2023 to the NFC championship game last season.

When the two teams play on Sunday Night Football in Week 9, the Seahawks defense will be prepared because they know how much damage Daniels can do.

#2 - Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) - Weeks 11 and 16

The Los Angeles Rams' offense is led by Matthew Stafford, a veteran who guided the team to a divisional win last season. His career record against the Hawks is also impressive, as he has a 6-3 record and has recorded 2,499 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in nine games against them.

Stafford may not be playing at his best anymore at 37, but when he does, he can still help the Rams win games against top opponents.

#3 - Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Week 5

Baker Mayfield has rejuvenated his career in his two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ranking among the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFC last season with 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.

Mayfield is positioned to have another successful season in the Bucs offense this year with a fit-again and arguably stronger offensive weapons at his disposal.

Worst quarterbacks the Seahawks will face in 2025

#1 - Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints) - Week 3

Tyler Shough's selection in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, despite his earlier projection as a mid-round prospect, was one of the most surprising moments in this year's draft.

With Derek Carr's retirement, Shough is now expected to start for the Saints this season. Now, the issue is that despite having seven years of collegiate experience, the former Louisville passer may not yet be a fully polished NFL quarterback.

The Saints' quarterback room is perhaps the worst in the league heading into 2025, with 2024 draft pick Spencer Rattler, 2023 draft pick Jake Haener and 25-year-old Shough.

#2 - Mason Rudolph (Pittsburgh Steelers) - Week 2

It has been reported that Aaron Rodgers will overlook his retirement plans to become the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback in 2025. However, Mason Rudolph is the one poised to be the team's starting quarterback this season, as we are still awaiting words from Rodgers.

If Rudolph is the confirmed starter at Pittsburgh, every defense on the Steelers' schedule would probably be licking their lips over the prospect of playing them this season. Rudolph won just one of his five games as a Tennessee Titans starter last season. He tallied 1,530 passing yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

#3 - Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) - Week 15

Anthony Richardson has a very high upside due to his agility and arm strength, but he must first show consistency and dependability in the NFL to be considered a good player, and those are things he hasn't done well in his two years there.

The former Florida Gator achieved a completion rate of 47.7% in 2024, tallying only eight touchdowns against 12 interceptions. The 2025 season might be pivotal in his NFL career, as he is running out of time to establish his value in the league.

