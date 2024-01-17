3 big moves Dallas Cowboys should make to win Super Bowl next season

The Dallas Cowboys are still picking up the pieces of their shattered season after being curb-stomped by the Green Bay Packers 48-32 at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas was a big favorite against a youthful Packers team and was fully expected to win. The Cowboys were in a do-or-die situation. Of course, we know that Green Bay made Dallas look like a four-win team and blew them off the field in a superb first half.

As the dust settles and the screams for change can be heard, what can be done for Dallas to ensure this talented team isn't wasted next season?

Here are three big moves the Dallas Cowboys could make to avoid repeating what we saw in the wildcard round.

# 3 - Dallas Cowboys sign Derrick Henry

This one likely won't happen due to Henry's age, but the Dallas Cowboys struggled to have a run this season.

Too much was put on Dak Prescott, as six times Dallas didn't have 100 yards rushing in a game.

Tony Pollard is on a $10 million franchise tag, and we imagine that unless something incredible happens, he won't be back in 2023.

Derrick Henry could be the bruiser to give the Dallas Cowboys some resemblance of a running game. With the offensive line also needing improving, Henry's pedigree would make defenses think about stopping the run first - they didn't with Pollard.

It is an unlikely scenario, but one that could prove beneficial. The only drawback could be what kind of salary Henry would demand.

# 2 - Extend Dak Prescott

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are backed into a corner with Dak due to his contract situation. Slated to have a monstrous cap hit next season of $59.4 million and a dead cap hit of $61 million, Dallas will likely have to extend Prescott.

This is doable for the "Dak out" crowd, but doing so would effectively forfeit your 2024 season. It can be done, but it won't be pretty.

However, extending Prescott and bringing down his cap hit would allow the Dallas Cowboys front office to sign CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. They would even have room for signing cheap free agents.

It might not go down well in Cowboys Nation, but extending Prescott would be a good move this offseason.

# 1 - Moving on from Mike McCarthy

This one seems obvious. But despite arguments for keeping McCarthy or moving on, the coaching failures in each of Dallas' three playoff losses cannot be ignored.

Of course, the biggest question before moving off McCarthy is who Dallas will get that's better. Mike Vrabel? Jim Harbaugh? Bill Belichick? Or someone else.

In big games, Dallas' discipline has gone out the window; for some, that's a coaching issue. And, as this is a common theme under McCarthy, fans in Cowboys Nation will want to move off McCarthy and go in a different direction.

Whether it happens or not, something has to change for the Dallas Cowboys to get out of their current rut. And moving on from McCarthy could do the trick.