3 big trades Jets could make following Aaron Rodgers’ $35,000,000 pay cut

The New York Jets extended Aaron Rodgers' contract with the franchise following the trade, but in doing so, he helped the team massively after accepting a $35 million pay cut throughout his deal.

Rodgers said that, by taking less money, he wanted his team to be able to acquire big players midway through the season as they gear up for a playoff push, especially since big names are now being moved at the trade deadline, such as Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

With that in mind, check out three possible trades the Jets could make with more cap space available after Rodgers' extension

Jets trade: 3 possible big moves after Rodgers' contract extension

1 - Acquiring Budda Baker from the Cardinals

Obviously, the Rodgers trade was the one that matters, but New York made an excellent, underrated trade a month before by acquiring safety Chuck Clark from the Ravens by giving just a seventh-round pick.

And then he tore his ACL during OTAs.

The Jets signed Adrian Amos to fill the void, but there's a reason the Green Bay Packers felt so confident in letting him walk after the 2022 season. With Baker demanding a trade in Arizona, and with plenty of cap space available, Joe Douglas would be wise to try to acquire a star player in a position of need.

Could Patrick Queen be a Jet?

2 - Acquiring Patrick Queen from the Ravens

It would be difficult to improve the group of linebackers before the season starts as there aren't many stars available here, but Baltimore clearly isn't satisfied with Patrick Queen after trading for Roquan Smith and drafting Trenton Simpson.

With Queen available, they could use him next to C. J. Mosley and perhaps extend his deal a further period if he performs well with the change of scenery. He has enough athletic ability, but his time in Baltimore was a disappointment for everyone.

3 - Acquiring Derrick Henry from the Titans

Listen, if we're thinking big, we're thinking big, right?

There's a star in the making in the Jets' backfield in Breece Hall - but remember, he's coming from a serious knee injury and you never know how running backs return from ACL injuries.

Think about it: the Titans are struggling throughout the year, the Jets are flying high, and Henry is in the last year of his deal. Even if you're trading for a running back, there's no need to pay him further, and his price would be low for a player of his caliber.

This is the kind of trade that really improve your team.