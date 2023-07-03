NFL Rumors: Analyst forecasts Budda Baker's exit from Cardinals ahead of training camp

Earlier this offseason, Budda Baker's team cut ties with arguably its biggest star in DeAndre Hopkins. Not even one full offseason later, the team appears poised to cut ties with another top star for the team. At least, that is what one NFL analyst believes.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Mike Garafolo explained why he wasn't buying the good words spoken by each side as contract negotiations continue to move along at a snail's pace. Here's how he put it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now, they have indicated that he's still going to be a part of their team and a part of their plans, at least in the short term moving forward. But they kind of said the same things about DeAndre Hopkins and wound up letting him go at some point..."

He continued, explaining that Budda Baker could soon find himself on the way out:

"This is a guy who potentially could still change teams and wind up on a competitor that needs the final piece there. Now, none of those competitors have jumped to this point, but perhaps that changes if maybe something happens during training camp and a team has a need at the position."

Budda Baker already requested a trade this offseason and, should the team move on, it will have lost arguably its biggest star on offense and defense in a single season.

Good Morning Football @gmfb These are the storylines that are flying under the radar ahead of training camp



DT Quinnen Williams

Calvin Ridley's return

Cardinals and Budda Baker still in limbo

Josh Jacobs These are the storylines that are flying under the radar ahead of training campDT Quinnen WilliamsCalvin Ridley's return #DUUUVAAL Cardinals and Budda Baker still in limboJosh Jacobs 🚨 These are the storylines that are flying under the radar ahead of training camp 🚨 DT Quinnen Williams 🚨 Calvin Ridley's return #DUUUVAAL🚨 Cardinals and Budda Baker still in limbo 🚨 Josh Jacobs https://t.co/FKfJ53vhKd

Budda Baker's fate leaves fans wondering about Cardinals rebuild

No. 3 at Arizona Cardinals v Carolina Panthers

After reaching the playoffs with Kyler Murray and then dumping a massive deal at his feet before the 2022 season, not many would have believed that the team was looking to turn over a brand new page in 2023.

However, in cutting ties with Kliff Kingsbury and DeAndre Hopkins and with the team not rushing to pursue Budda Baker, there is more than enough ammunition to get fans believing that the team is abandoning its previous strategy. This is almost a guarantee as the team has also swapped out general managers this offseason.

In January, the team brought on Monti Ossenfort to replace Steve Keim. With a different brain at the helm, many anticipated some different moves and selections going forward, but rebuilding to this level via knocking the team to its studs was not quite what many had in mind considering Kyler Murray being handcuffed to the team.

Will Kyler Murray find a way to beat his record from a season ago?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes