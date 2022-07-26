Kyler Murray contract: What is the homework clause in Cardinals QB's lucrative deal?

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray just got handsomely paid. The 24-year-old signed a new five-year, $230.5 million deal that ended all the questions surrounding his contract.

Most NFL players will have certain verbiage inserted into their contract. Some may have clauses that dictate them to play a certain number of snaps each season. Others may have clauses for incentives. In Murray's case, it is a little different and resembles instructions given to a child to do their homework before playing games on their iPad.

Written into the quarterback's contract is an "Independent Study" clause that states Murray must complete four hours of this independent study each week once the season starts.

Here is the section of Murray's contract that discusses his study, according to Pro Football Talk.

"Player shall not receive any credit for Independent Study with respect to any time periods during which any material is displayed or played on an iPad or electronic device if (a) Player is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played or (b) Player is engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet) while such material is being displayed or played."

If, for whatever reason, the quarterback does not meet this requirement in any given week, he can lose up to $100 million, as per Andrew Brandt.

It gives the 24-year-old more responsibility to do this himself. But some may question that if an NFL team has to put this type of clause into a player's contract, they shouldn't be giving them over $100 million in guaranteed money.

Can Kyler Murray live up to his big contract?

It will always be hard for a player to live up to a massive contract, but being just 24 years old, it is something the former Alabama star can do.

We have seen what he is capable of at different stages of his NFL career, and he is simply a nightmare to try and stop.

Equally adept at throwing the ball down the field as he runs around and through defenders, he is a true dual-threat quarterback.

His overall record in his first three seasons is 22-23-1, which isn't great reading, but it does take time for players to get comfortable at the elite level.

In 2022, the Cardinals have put all their eggs in the quarterback's basket, and with the division rival Los Angeles Rams the reigning champions, it will be up to Murray to knock them off their perch.

