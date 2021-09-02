3 Biggest NFL waiver wire claims today

NFL teams have begun signing players off the waiver wire to put the final touches on their roster. On Wednesday, there were a few key signings. The teams entered the waiver wire looking for depth and critical players for their practice squads.

Even though most of the players signed off the waiver wire will participate in practice squads, three players will make the 53-man roster.

Who are the three players claimed off the NFL waiver wire?

Dallas Cowboys made a big move by claiming Will Grier from the NFL waiver wire

#1 Dallas Cowboys claim former Panthers QB Will Grier

The Carolina Panthers decided to keep PJ Walker over Will Grier. That led to the former Panthers quarterback being waived. The Dallas Cowboys decided to release both Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci.

Dallas claimed former Panthers' QB Will Grier on waivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

Dallas brought back Ben DiNucci to participate in their practice squad. On Wednesday, the Cowboys claimed Will Grier off the waiver wire. Grier has started two games in the NFL, and the two starts have been embarrassing.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback completed 53.8% of his passes for 228 yards. Grier failed to throw a touchdown and threw four interceptions in his two starts.

#2 Carolina Panthers claim OL Michael Jordan off the waiver wire

The Carolina Panthers have struggled to find depth on their offensive line this offseason. The Bengals waived Michael Jordan on Tuesday, and the Panthers pounced on the 2019 fourth-round pick. The former Ohio State offensive lineman has started 19 of his 27 games in the NFL.

Carolina claimed former Bengals' G Michael Jordan on waivers.



Patriots claimed former Dolphins' RB Malcolm Perry on waivers.



Giants claimed former Jaguars' WR Collin Johnson on waivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

The majority of the starts for Jordan has been at left guard. Carolina isn't receiving a starting left guard, but they're receiving a 23-year-old offensive lineman with starting experience. That experience will go a long way in Carolina, as they desperately need more depth up front.

#3 Jacksonville Jaguars claim former Chargers WR Tyron Johnson off waivers

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a sneaky good wide receiver group. Jacksonville claimed former Los Angeles Chargers wideout Tyron Johnson off waivers on Wednesday. Johnson appeared on the Chargers' practice squad before being called up to the main roster.

Tyron Johnson took advantage of his opportunity. The former Chargers wideout appeared in 12 games last season. During the 12 games, Johnson caught 20 passes for 398 yards and three touchdowns. With all the talent the Jaguars have at wideout, Tyron Johnson finds himself in a familiar situation.

