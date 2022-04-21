The wide receiver position in the NFL is an exciting sports position because it relies on other players. Of course, that player is the QB, the genesis of any highlight-reel receiving play.

What makes the relationship interesting goes beyond the essential element of tossing and catching the football. Instead, there is depth and nuance in when to throw to certain receivers and on what routes to maximize a WR's skillset.

Sometimes, a receiver can find himself in the right place at the right time and benefit immensely from a QB's success. The inverse often occurs as well, costing the pass-catcher financially.

Today, we're digging into those who were in the right place at the right time to become a one-season wonder.

Here are the 3 biggest one-season wonder WRs in NFL history

Steve Breaston was part of an excellent Arizona Cardinals WR trio

#1 - Steve Breaston, 2008

The 2008 season almost ended in a Super Bowl championship for the Arizona Cardinals, which would have been the first in history for the desert's pro football franchise. Kurt Warner came close to leading a second team to a title after being the St. Louis Rams' savior at Super Bowl XXXIV in their win over the Tennessee Titans. Falling just short, Warner made it because of a trio of WR greats.

Well, two greats and a short-term great. Larry Fitzgerald, Anquan Boldin, and Steve Breaston became the fifth 1,000-yard receiving trio in NFL history that year. That said, Breaston's staying-power didn't stick beyond the 2012 season. While the Michigan Wolverine had 10 200-yard games as a collegiate wideout, he never replicated the 140 receptions, 1810 yards, and six touchdown receptions he amassed in 2008.

Scotty Miller had his one-hit-wonder year during a Super Bowl win

#2 - Scotty Miller, 2020

Tom Brady got the most out of every receiver in 2020 to his seventh Super Bowl ring. Among them was the Buccaneers' slot specialist Scotty Miller, who has since fallen off from the top of the world a year prior.

The Pewter Plank's Robb Leeds is sold on the idea that Miller's time in Tampa is coming to an end if he and Brady can't regain that chemistry:

"Buccaneers fans may love wide receiver Scotty Miller and what he brings to the table. His touchdown catch against Green Bay was one of the best moments in franchise history. But even moments as great as a playoff miracle aren’t enough to keep guys on teams like the Bucs forever. Miller is a decent receiver with good speed for the modern game, but that means little when every one of his competitors on the roster brings what he does and more."

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Miller get de-emphasized in 2022 with Russell Gage in tow and a healthy Mike Evans/Chris Godwin there to soak up the majority of pass attempts. Reliving that 2020 season appears to be an unviable pipedream.

Danario Alexander was king for a day

#3 - Danario Alexander, 2012

Danario Alexander had a lasting memory from his first game in the league (a 38-yard touchdown toss from Sam Bradford), but it's all gone downhill. It was never precisely steep uphill later, either.

Rock M Nation's Aaron Dryden has provided some more context:

"Danario Alexander was lightly recruited, to say the least. He was the 1,813rd player in the country and the #318th player in the state of Texas. He had no other listed offers besides Missouri. By the end of his Missouri career, he left as a record holder and one of the best Tiger receivers of all time."

While he bounced around the league and ultimately was stuck nowhere (hence the title of the article and his inclusion), Alexander made a collegiate career at Mizzou and had an incredible 2012 NFL season with the San Diego Chargers. It never lasted beyond that campaign, with the former Tiger starting an organization whose sole purpose was to prevent juvenile delinquency in 2015, marking the end of his NFL career year.

Edited by Piyush Bisht