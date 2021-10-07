3 Blockbuster NFL trades that could still happen for AFC teams before the trade deadline

Teams will start to make their possibly frantic calls to trade available players around the league to find out if any top talent is up for grabs.

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov 4th, at 2 pm EST. Once the deadline has passed, teams will no longer be able to acquire players through means of trade. They will have to seek roster changes via waiver wire and free agents.

The AFC has plenty of teams in need of help to save their would-be disastrous seasons.

Here are three blockbuster trades that can happen in the AFC before the deadline.

What AFC trade would make the most sense?

#3 - A trade of Michael Thomas to the New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens

Michael Thomas is currently rehabilitating post-surgery but could very well see the field at some point in 2021. The New England Patriots are in need of an elite wide receiver. Mac Jones' passing hasn't been terrible, nor has it been stellar, but that could be because he only has Nelson Agholor as a somewhat proven commodity at receiver.

Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL The Saints play WFT next week and that may be their last game without Michael Thomas. He's eligible to return after their bye in Week 7. The Saints play WFT next week and that may be their last game without Michael Thomas. He's eligible to return after their bye in Week 7.

The Patriots are in desperate need of playmakers and there are few better than Michael Thomas. The wide receiver is slated to play during Week 6, but that is when the Saints will have their bye week, leaving the likelihood of Thomas playing in Week 7 very high.

𝙺𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 @KevinWashJr “You see them walking around the halls and getting their rehab. Look, I think they ready right now.”- Saints WR Coach Curtis Johnson on Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith “You see them walking around the halls and getting their rehab. Look, I think they ready right now.”- Saints WR Coach Curtis Johnson on Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith

The rift between Thomas and the New Orleans Saints owner might be a massive cause for concern in his return, so the Saints would do well to see if someone like the Patriots would pay for his services.

