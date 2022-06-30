3 brothers of current NFL superstars who also played but failed to make an impact in the league

There have been many examples in NFL history of football families that have found a ton of success at the highest level. There have been many second generation players in the NFL and there have even been multiple third generation players.

The same can be said for siblings as there have been many pairs and even some trios of brothers that have all made it to the NFL. Many of them trained together their whole lives while growing up, focusing on their common goal to one day become football players.

They have been able to push each other to reach the next level and sometimes it has worked out great for more than one sibling.

While groups of siblings have made it to the NFL together, it doesn't always mean that they will end up having the same caliber on a professional football field. Here are three siblings of current superstar NFL players who have failed to make as much of an impact on the game as their brothers have.

#1 - Dan Gronkowski and Chris Gronkowski, brothers of NFL legend Rob Gronkowski

The Gronkowski Family at the 2012 ESPYs

Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends of all time. Among his many accomplishments are winning four Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers while recording the second-most postseason receiving touchdowns of any player ever.

Two of his brothers, Dan and Chris, each made it to the league as well but were much less impactful. Dan played for four teams in five years while Chris played for three teams in four years before each retired.

#2 - Derek Watt, brother of superstars JJ Watt and TJ Watt

The Watt brothers with their significant others

JJ Watt and TJ Watt are two of the most dominant pass rushers in league history. JJ Watt is one of only three players ever to be named the Defensive Player of the Year for three separate seasons, while TJ Watt is the co-holder of the record for most sacks in a single season with 22.5.

Derek Watt also plays in the NFL, but he is a fullback rather than a pass rusher like his two brothers. Derek spent his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, but now joins his brother TJ as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#3 - Cecil Newton, brother of star QB Cam Newton

The Newton family, Image Credit: HBCU GameDay

Cam Newton was once one of the best overall players in the entire league. He won an MVP award while helping the Carolina Panthers win a conference title and make an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Cam's brother Cecil signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009 as an offensive lineman, but failed to make the final roster after offseason cuts. He has since been signed to the practice squad for several other teams, but never appeared in a game.

