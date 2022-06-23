3 Tight Ends the Buccaneers should target to replace Rob Gronkowski 

Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason. This is the second time he has retired during his legendary NFL career, but this could very well be the last time.

A football player.



Now, Gronk will retire as one of the top tight ends of all time.



- 11 seasons

- 92 TDs

- 4x Super Bowl champ

- 5x

- 4x First Team All-Pro

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers must now begin preparing for the upcoming 2022 NFL season without their superstar tight end. They previously had solid depth in the tight end position, but could now use some help on their roster.

While the Buccaneers currently have veteran Cameron Brate and rookie Cade Otton, they could still use another option to help replace Rob Gronkowski. Here are three potential targets who are still available in free agency.

#1 - Kyle Rudolph

Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph

Kyle Rudolph could potentially add a veteran presence to the Buccaneers, while also contributing to filling the missing production left behind when Rob Gronkowski retired. Rudolph has spent 11 seasons in the NFL and has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice while exceeding 30 receptions seven times.

Vikings Blogger @firstandskol Kyle Rudolph hail mary TD Kyle Rudolph hail mary TD https://t.co/zZ3ZyqABTY

Rob Gronkowski is well known for his consistent production as a receiver, but he is also one of the best blocking tight ends in the entire NFL. Rudolph will be able to help the Buccaneers in this role, and he's been a solid blocker throughout his entire career as well.

#2 - Jared Cook

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook

Jared Cook has spent 12 years in the NFL with six different teams, and he is a seasoned veteran with plenty of experience learning new offensive systems. Although he will be 35 years old during the 2022 NFL season, he appears to have plenty of production left in the tank.

Cook has exceeded 35 receptions and 500 receiving yards in each of the last five seasons while being selected to the Pro Bowl in two of them. He is capable of helping the Buccaneers in the passing game, although his blocking skills have always been mediocre at best.

#3 - Eric Ebron

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron

Eric Ebron's skillset is similar to Jared Cook's. He is a receiving specialist from a tight end position who can contribute in the passing game, but his blocking skills are far from an elite level.

Ebron has spent eight years in the NFL with three different teams, exceeding 45 receptions and 500 receiving yards five times each. He is capable of filling Rob Gronkowski's vacant receiving statistics this year.

