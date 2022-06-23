5 Most insane off-field Rob Gronkowski moments 

Rob Gronkowski has officially announced his retirement during the 2022 NFL offseason for the second time in his career and possibly the last time. He will go down as one of the greatest tight ends of all time, winning four Super Bowl rings and being selected as a first-team All-Pro four times.

While Gronkowski is clearly a future member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he may be even more of a legend off the football field than he is on it. His unique personality and incredible sense of humor have provided the NFL world with endless entertainment. Here are five of Gronkowski's most epic off-field moments.

#5 - Gronk Spike at a Boston Bruins hockey game

Gronkowski attends a Boston Bruins game

The spike has been a common touchdown celebration for many years in the NFL. However, Rob Gronkowski brought it to a new level and made his signature move, the Gronk Spike. He had many variations and used them after almost every touchdown.

In addition to using the Gronk Spike for touchdown celebrations, he will show off his trademark moves at other public events. One event was a Boston Bruins hockey game. He spiked the puck on the ice, which ricocheted into the crowd, but luckily nobody was hurt, the ice also survived.

#4 - "Yo Soy Fiesta"

New England Patriots Press Conference

Gronkowski was always an entertaining interview because his responses were extremely unpredictable. He provided many funny lines over the years, but none were quite as hilarious as when he coined an accidental catchphrase during an interview with ESPN Deportes.

In a reference to celebrating a victory, Gronkowski used the phrase, "Yo soy fiesta," which directly translates to, "I am party." This is a sentence that normally wouldn't make any sense, but in relation to Rob Gronkowski, it fits perfectly.

#3 - Party Rock with LMFAO

New England Patriots Parade in Boston

The New England Patriots were defeated by the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI in a disappointing end to their season. Rob Gronkowski injured his ankle during the game, so it would appear he would need time to recover physically and emotionally.

Gronk decided to handle the immediate aftershock of the loss and injury in a different way than most would. He attended an after party following the Super Bowl, where he joined famous musicians LMFAO on stage to dance and party in true Gronk style. Even after a brutal loss, he was still always a fan favorite.

#2 - Interruption at the White House

New England Patriots celebrate with President Barack Obama

Following the New England Patriots' epic 28-3 comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LII, the team made a traditional visit to the White House. While this has been fairly standard in NFL history, Rob Gronkowski made this visit uncommon.

Gronkowski wandered away from the rest of the team and found himself in the press room. Press secretary Sean Spicer was conducting a White House press briefing, and Gronkowski essentially interrupted by asking him questions from the side of the stage.

#1 - Using the Lombardi Trophy as a baseball bat

Rob Gronkowski lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy

Following their Super Bowl LIII victory against the Los Angeles Rams, the New England Patriots were invited to a Boston Red Sox game. The team showed up at Fenway Park and their celebration on the baseball diamond was memorable, but Gronkowski took it even further.

Rob Gronkowski unexplainably decided to use the Vince Lombardi Trophy as a baseball bat. He took a pitch, which he bunted at, and left a large dent in the side of the trophy where the baseball hit it.

