5 most iconic Rob Gronkowski - Tom Brady TDs of all-time

Rob Gronkowski has officially retired from his legendary career, in the 2022 NFL offseason. This is the second time he has announced that he is calling it a day, with the first coming when he was with the New England Patriots following the 2018 NFL season.

He took a year off before joining Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the start of the 2020 NFL season.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have combined to become one of the greatest duos in NFL history. They have crafted many memorable moments while winning four Super Bowl rings together. Here are five of the most iconic touchdowns they have hooked up for over the years.

#5 - 2022 NFL Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski touchdown spike

Rob Gronkowski has the second-most postseason receiving touchdowns in NFL history, trailing only the great Jerry Rice. It only seems appropriate that his 15th and final one makes the list of most iconic touchdowns.

Eagles surrendered an NFL high 107 receptions and 14 touchdowns to tight ends during the regular season

During the third quarter of a game during the 2022 NFL Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady found Gronkowski up the seam for an easy touchdown pass. The play increased the lead to 24-0 and pretty much sealed the victory for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#4 - 2015 AFC Championship Game - New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos

Gronkowski makes a game-saving catch

The New England Patriots trailed the Denver Broncos by eight points late in the fourth quarter of the 2015 AFC Championship Game. Tom Brady had one last drive to try and tie the game, but was facing a critical fourth down.

pete a timelord disciple rogers @petemrogers #1: gronk almost single handedly winning the 2015 afc championship game #1: gronk almost single handedly winning the 2015 afc championship game https://t.co/xYH615E8lt

Tom Brady found Rob Gronkowski down the middle of the field for a 40-yard game-saving completion. The duo followed that up by connecting for a touchdown pass a couple of plays later, taking over the game together as they did so many times during their connected careers.

#3 - Super Bowl LII - New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Gronkowski catches a touchdown pass

The New England Patriots trailed the Philadelphia Eagles for almost the entirety of Super Bowl LII. The Patriots' first lead of the entire game came in the fourth quarter when Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hooked up for a trademark touchdown.

Ryan Spagnoli

2017- Super Bowl LII: Brady hits Gronk on a beautiful fade in the back of the end-zone to give the #Patriots their first lead of the game. Damn, I’m going to miss this in the red-zone. 2017- Super Bowl LII: Brady hits Gronk on a beautiful fade in the back of the end-zone to give the #Patriots their first lead of the game. Damn, I’m going to miss this in the red-zone. https://t.co/CLqEK7URwt

Gronkowski was tightly covered as he ran his route into the back corner of the end zone. Brady threw a perfectly-placed touch pass and Gronkowski used his massive frame to beat the defender to the ball while it was in the air, which perfectly describes many of the plays that the legendary duo completed.

#2 - Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Gronkowski catches a touchdown

The Patriots faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Seattle featured the famous Legion of Boom defense, one of the greatest units in NFL history. However, Brady and Gronkowski were able to overcome it when they identified an opportunity to take advantage of a favorable matchup in coverage.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags 2014: Super Bowl XLIX: (Never got posted) Brady hits Gronk on a bump and run over KJ Wright, beautifully placed ball and great catch from # 87. 2014: Super Bowl XLIX: (Never got posted) Brady hits Gronk on a bump and run over KJ Wright, beautifully placed ball and great catch from # 87. https://t.co/7Vc7pv0Jwn

Brady read the defense during a play in the second quarter and recognized that Rob Gronkowski would be in single-coverage against a linebacker. This spells bad news for any defense, including the Legion of Boom, as Brady placed the perfect pass to Gronkowski for a signature touchdown combination.

#1 - 2010 NFL season - New England Patriots vs. Cincinnati Bengals

New England Patriots Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady

While it may have seemed relatively insignificant at the time, nothing was more important than the one that started it all. In their first game together for the Patriots during the 2010 NFL season against the Cincinnati Bengals, Brady found Gronkowski in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

MyBookie - Bet With The Best



The

On this day 11 years ago, Rob Gronkowski scored the first of what would be a s**t ton of touchdowns in his NFL career.The #GronkSpike would not come until later, however. On this day 11 years ago, Rob Gronkowski scored the first of what would be a s**t ton of touchdowns in his NFL career.The #GronkSpike would not come until later, however. https://t.co/u42gMG2Kbt

This was the start of one of the most dominant duos in NFL history. They would go on to combine for a massive 105 touchdowns together, the second most by any pair of all time, trailing only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison.

